MDC invites public to Eagle Days Jan. 20-21 at Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In winter, Missouri is an excellent state to view bald eagles. During this time of year, the state’s small resident eagle population is swelled by migrating birds from the north to increase the numbers to more than 2,500 eagles during some winters.

Learn more about bald eagles at Eagle Days, Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. No registration is required for this event.

People can learn more about Eagle Day events on Jan. 20 at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197000

People can learn more about Eagle Day events on Jan. 21 at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197002

MDC holds Eagle Days events at select sites around the state each winter. The Springfield event is a joint effort of MDC, the Springfield/Greene County Park Board, and Dickerson Park Zoo.

The indoor portion of Springfield’s Eagle Days event will be at the nature center and will include activities, crafts, and opportunities to view Phoenix, a live captive bald eagle from Dickerson Park Zoo that is the zoo’s eagle ambassador. On Jan. 20, live eagle programs will be held every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Jan. 21, programs will be at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Also, as part of the Eagle Days event, spotting scopes will be set up at the Springfield/Greene County Park Board’s Lake Springfield Boathouse and Marina for chances to view eagles at Lake Springfield. For more information about Eagle Days, call 417-888-4237. To learn more about Eagle Days events at other locations in the state, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days.

Information about bald eagles in Missouri can also be found at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle.