Wag Veterinary Opens its Doors to the Charlottesville Pet Community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new veterinary clinic is now open to serve the animals of Albermarle County. Wag Veterinary, under the direction of Dr. Jesse Bejar, bills itself as a modern vet clinic focused on individuals (humans and pets alike) and a commitment to high-quality care.

Wag is centrally-located in Ivy, Virginia making it easily accessible to pet owners in both Charlottesville and Crozet, as well as surrounding areas.

"As a small, local business, we care deeply about each animal that comes through our door," said Dr. Bejar. “Our treatment plan is custom-tailored to each situation, attentive to your pet as if it were our own – while listening closely to the needs and wishes of the owner. Our aim is to help our clients make informed decisions about the health of their pets and find realistic, cost-effective solutions they are comfortable with.”

Wag is accepting new clients and offers appointment availability Monday through Friday, 8AM – 6PM.

About Wag Veterinary

Wag Veterinary is located at 4290 Ivy Road, Suite 100, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Appointments can be scheduled through the Pet Portal on the Wag Veterinary website, by e-mail (hello@wagveterinary.com), or by calling 434-235-5015.