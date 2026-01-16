Meditation Expert Meg Reynolds to Lead 4-Day Vedic Meditation Course in Wyoming

An immersive experience in Laramie offering practical tools for stress reduction, clarity, and sustainable well-being.

LARAMIE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized Vedic meditation instructor Meg Reynolds will lead a four-day “Learn Vedic Meditation” course at The Collective in Laramie, Wyoming (100 S 2nd St).

The immersive program kicks off with a 90-minute session on day one, during which you will learn the ancient technique of Vedic Meditation. On days two through four, participants will join group sessions in a serene, supportive environment to explore meditation techniques designed to improve attention and well-being in daily life.

Vedic meditation (VM) comes from ancient teachings known as the Veda. The practice is simple and can be done anywhere you can close your eyes safely for 20 minutes. It allows practitioners to access a deep level of calm, helping them manage stress, maintain emotional balance, and approach daily life with greater clarity and energy.

Practicing Vedic meditation can also help people feel more connected to those around them, handle the demands of daily life without feeling drained, and recover from challenges more easily. Participants report experiencing renewed energy, greater mental clarity, and increased flexibility in how they think and respond to situations.

Registration is open now. Interested participants are invited to schedule a free, no‑obligation intro talk with Meg to learn more and register: https://calendly.com/meg-med/vedic-meditation-intro-talk

About Meg Reynolds:

Meg Reynolds, M.Ed., is an internationally recognized Vedic Meditation instructor and consciousness leader from Crozet, VA. She has practiced Vedic Meditation daily for nearly 30 years and completed over 2,000 hours of teacher training in India. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Virginia with a focus on Social and Emotional Learning and is certified in Applied Positive Psychology.

Meg brings a rare blend of academic expertise and real-world leadership, having spent 22 years running socially responsible businesses in San Francisco and New York City that supported employees recovering from homelessness, addiction, and alcoholism.

Her teaching focuses on deep stress release, nervous system restoration, clarity, and sustainable resilience—especially for students, educators, and high-performing communities. Meg has guided over 300 people in learning to meditate, including elite athletes, and offers personal and professional coaching to integrate meditation and stress reduction into daily life in practical, transformative ways.

