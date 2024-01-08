“Snow Boss” and other Creative Entries Win SDDOT Snowplow Naming Contest

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Four years ago, the annual Name the Snowplow Contest was created by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to engage people across the state in winter driving safety awareness and preparedness. The SDDOT encourages travelers to use SD511 resources to make informed travel decisions during winter weather.

“Once again this year, we had a substantial winter storm impact motorists in South Dakota during the highly-traveled Christmas holiday,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “I want to publicly thank our SDDOT winter maintenance staff, as well as all of our public servants for their dedicated efforts to keep our roads clear and travelers safe during the long holiday weekend. And I want to personally thank all travelers who regularly use SD511 to guide their travel decisions.”

When the fourth annual snowplow naming contest ended on Nov. 30, 2023, over 650 entries had been submitted by individuals, families, classrooms, senior living centers, and businesses across the state. SDDOT staff then voted on the submissions.

2023-24 Named Snowplows:

Aberdeen Area: Snow Boss

Belle Fourche Area: Not my First Snowdeo

Custer Area: Snow-key the Bear

Huron Area: Saltosaurus Rex

Mitchell Area: Plow Bunyan

Mobridge Area: Snow Crusher

Pierre Area: Blade of Glory

Rapid City Area: Scoop! There it is!

Sioux Falls Area: South-Da-Snow-Ta

Watertown Area: Frostimus Prime

Winner Area: Clearapathera

Yankton Area: Salt, Rattle, & Roll

Additional information, including the names of those who provided the winning submission by area, is available on the SDDOT contest website at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/of-interest/sddot-snowplow-naming-contest. In January, the contest winners will officially meet and take photos with their locally named snowplow. Photos and local stories will also be shared on the SDDOT contest page.

