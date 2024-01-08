Sarantos Releases First Single of the New Year "Rain Guitar"

The prolific chart-topper from Chicago has released his first single of 2024. "Rain Guitar" will help raise funds for Gibson Gives.

The song is dedicated to that one person who is always there for us, no matter what life throws our way. ”
— Sarantos

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based musician, radio host and philanthropist, Sarantos has released his latest single "Rain Guitar." This heartfelt rock song is a tribute to the unwavering support and love from someone special in our lives. It is his first official single release for 2024.

Sarantos, known for his poetic lyrics and unique, eclectic sound, delivers a powerful message of love and friendship in "Rain Guitar." The song is dedicated to that one person who is always there for us, no matter what life throws our way. With his signature raw vocals and skillful guitar playing, Sarantos captures the essence of this special connection and the strength it brings.

But "Rain Guitar" is more than just a love song. Sarantos is using his music for a greater purpose by donating to GIBSON GIVES, a charitable foundation that strives to introduce, inspire, and amplify the power of music through guitars to all generations, genres, and genders. A portion of the proceeds from this single will be donated to this worthy cause.

In addition to his music career, Sarantos is also an avid comic book reader, proud nerd, workaholic, gamer, and zombie killer. He brings his unique personality and love for sarcasm into his music, making it both relatable and enjoyable for his fans.

"Rain Guitar" is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music. A new music video will also be released on Monday, January 8, 2024. Don't miss your chance to experience this heartfelt and uplifting song.

For more information about Sarantos and to download his music, please visit his website www.melogia.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Sarantos Releases First Single of the New Year "Rain Guitar"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Sarantos Releases First Single of the New Year "Rain Guitar"
Pamela Hopkins Delivers Powerful Message With New Single “Walk of Honor”
MTS Management Group/MTS Records’ Artists Receive 30 Nominations for 2023 IMN Awards
View All Stories From This Author