SAS and Pointspay reach agreement to launch new loyalty marketing and payment solution
Loyalty marketing and payment platform introduces a new way for SAS EuroBonus members to seamlessly collect and spend EuroBonus Points during everyday shopping.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAS, Scandinavia’s leading airline, has agreed a five-year strategic partnership with Pointspay, the innovative global loyalty marketing and payment platform, to unlock the value of its EuroBonus frequent flyer program for members, the airline and participating merchants.
Launching initially in the Nordic region, the Pointspay platform enables EuroBonus members to effortlessly collect and spend EuroBonus points when making online purchases, simply by choosing SAS EuroBonus as the payment option at checkout. Additionally, members can opt to pay using a combination of points and card payment via Pointspay’s patented points-plus-cash slider.
SAS EuroBonus members will gain the flexibility to accrue and utilize points across a range of merchants in the Nordics. This partnership will offer members the abilities to save money, add more ways for collecting and spending points and accelerate their ability to get rewarded with a ticket or upgrade for their next trip.
Thanks to this new partnership, merchants across the Nordics can generate new revenue, increase visibility, acquire engaged customers and drive positive brand association by being integrated into a leading global loyalty program. The launch of the SAS EuroBonus payment option is made possible through Pointspay’s ecommerce partners Magento, Open Cart and WooCommerce, and payment partners such as Nets, part of Nexi Group, who are integrating their platforms with Pointspay, giving their merchants the option to offer and accept SAS EuroBonus Points as a payment in their checkouts.
Paul Verhagen, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer SAS, commented: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Pointspay, a collaboration that empowers our members to effortlessly accumulate and redeem points across a diverse array of online merchants. This integration promises a seamless and delightful customer journey, providing an enhanced payment experience. Undoubtedly, this synergy will elevate the value of SAS EuroBonus for our members, fostering greater engagement and satisfaction with SAS.”
Dominic Hofer, Founder and CEO of Pointspay and Loylogic Group, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with SAS EuroBonus on this pioneering venture. Our transformative Pointspay platform is set to redefine the loyalty experience for SAS EuroBonus members, delivering instant, intuitive and seamless collecting and spending of points, while powering further engagement for the airline.
“Pointspay has again demonstrated its ability to drive daily interaction and engagement with members of global loyalty programs in the travel, banking and telco sectors. Our patented technology offers online merchants deep marketing value and free payments – we call it MarPay™ – helping them to grow profitable online sales. Pairing these capabilities with our clear vision for global expansion means everybody everywhere, from consumer to merchant and global brand, is in for an exciting ride.”
SAS is the latest airline to recognize the benefits of the Pointspay payment solution – earlier this year Flying Blue, the loyalty program of the Air France-KLM Group, launched Flying Blue+, enabling members, initially in France and The Netherlands, to collect and spend Flying Blue Miles when shopping online.
