Derq Pushes the Limits of AI and Video Analytics on Edge Computing
Integration with Intel Technologies helps to Expand the Capabilities of Video-Based AI and Edge Computing Enhancing Road Safety and Saving Lives On Roads
We look forward to continuing to work with Intel to scale deployments, cost effectively, within cities and critical infrastructure across the US and the globe.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and leading provider of real-time AI analytics solutions for traffic safety, announced today the integration of Derq’s cutting-edge Real-Time AI Platform with Intel’s advanced technologies, representing a significant milestone to enhancing road safety and saving lives globally.
— Dr. Georges Aoude, CEO and Co-Founder, Derq
Cities worldwide are increasingly adopting video-based AI to enhance traffic safety, leveraging cost-effective cameras with improved resolution. While these cameras are deployed to monitor intersections and deter reckless driving, the missing link lies in the analysis of the camera streams to derive context and predict potential traffic incidents. Derq's AI Platform fills this gap by collecting data from video cameras and various sensors to generate advanced analytics.
As Derq excels in the accurate and reliable detection of traffic violations, pedestrian compliance issues, and road-user conflicts to significantly improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, the integration with Intel technology aims to push the limits of CPU-based edge computing by testing the platform's capacity for real-time AI processing of simultaneous video streams per server.
Derq tested 4th Gen Intel XeonScalable processors and the Intel OpenVINO™ Toolkit, ensuring optimized performance, scale, and efficiency across AI-based video inferencing workloads. The platform's edge-centric software building blocks facilitate the hosting of Derq remote applications, providing cloud-like ease, resiliency, and security for deploying demanding container-based workloads.
In recent tests, the Derq platform showcased its computational efficiency, processing up to 208 traffic camera streams per server using 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors without the need of GPU technology to run AI inferencing. The solution's ability to run high-performance deep learning models with minimal processing and low latency positions it as a trailblazer in traffic management, connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV) alerts, and actionable safety insights.
“AI-powered Video Analytics continue to showcase its capability to revolutionize traffic safety, reduce fatalities, and facilitate traffic management applications, and the Derq AI Platform is at the forefront of this transformative wave,” said Dr. Georges Aoude, CEO and Co-Founder of Derq. “We look forward to continuing to work with Intel to scale deployments, cost effectively, within cities and critical infrastructure across the US and the globe.”
“Edge AI inferencing workloads can be successfully deployed on high performing, power efficient CPU technology without significant investments,” said Renu Navale, VP and GM of Intel’s Cities and Critical Infrastructure Division. Derq’s solution can help cities and communities improve public safety, by providing actionable real time data insights from edge-to-cloud.”
For more information on how Derq is working with Intel’s technology to power AI for traffic safety, please click here.
About Derq
Derq is an award-winning MIT-spinoff powering the future of roads for safer and more efficient movement of road users and autonomous vehicles. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Derq provides cities and fleets with an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that powers advanced analytics and connected & autonomous vehicle (CAV) applications to help them improve road safety and better manage traffic. Derq has been recognized as an industry leader by the WEF and has received a number of awards including the 2022 Global ITS Innovation Award, AI company of the year at SXSW 2019, and Top Road Safety Innovator for Vision Zero in 2020 by Together for Safer Roads. For more information, please visit www.derq.com or contact info@derq.com. Derq is a trademark of Derq Inc.
Katelyn Davis
Derq
media@derq.com