Sommeliers Choice Awards: Submission is now open for wines from all over the world

The Sommeliers Choice Awards (SCA) 2024 registration is now open. International and domestic brands are invited to enter the wines before January 31 to save.

The 2024 line up of Sommeliers Choice Awards judges is the most powerful line up of Sommeliers you will find in USA.” — Sid Patel, Founder and CEO of Beverage Trade Network.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sommeliers Choice Awards (SCA) stands as a unique platform offering an exclusive opportunity for wine brands to captivate America's discerning sommeliers. This distinguished competition, designed and organized by the Beverage Trade Network, is geared towards recognizing and celebrating exceptional wines that resonate with the palates of industry-leading sommeliers.

What sets the SCA apart is its focus on sommeliers' preferences. The competition employs a panel of esteemed sommeliers and wine directors from across the United States, making it a significant occasion for wine brands seeking recognition in the American market. With the expertise and discerning taste buds of these seasoned professionals, the SCA provides an unparalleled platform for wines to shine.

Here are some of the judges who will participate in the 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards.

WAYNE BELDING MS, Master Sommelier and Partner at Preferably, Colorado

PETER GRANOFF MS, Master Sommelier, Wine Educator, Speaker, Entrepreneur, San Francisco

BRIAN KOZIOL MS, Master Sommelier at Maverick Beverage Company, Chicago

RACHEL LOWE, Director of Beverage for Levy Restaurants.

ALEXANDER POWELL MS, Master Sommelier and Senior Wine Manager at Grill 23 & Bar, Boston

LISA SELMAN CSS, Alchemy Room Beverage Director

KYUNGMOON KIM MS, Master Sommelier

VINCENT MORROW MS, Master Sommelier and Wine Director at PRESS Napa Valley, San Francisco

BRANDON TEBBE, MS, Master Sommelier

SERAFIN ALVARADO MSm Master Sommelier and Director of Wine Education at Southern Wine & Spirits

SCOTT BARBER, President at Green Pin Wines

LARISSA C DUBOSE, National Director Beverages- Dining Division at Paradies Lagardère and Wine Enthusiast Magazine Future 40, Vino Volo National Buyer

BRANDON BIERLEIN, Director of Food & Beverage, Talbott Hotel Chicago

GUILLERMO BRAVO, Beverage Director at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Chicago

ALLISON CURATOLO, Wine Director RPM Italian Las Vegas

ANIKA ELLISON, Wine Manager, Swift & Sons Steakhouse, Chicago

KRISTIN FRANCESCO, Sommelier at Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Chicago

JAMIE HARRISON RUBIN, Procurement & Placements at Culinary Conservatory

COLIN HOFER, General Manager of Restaurants, Four Seasons Chicago

JENNIFER KNOTT, Director of Beverage for Levy at Chicago Symphony Orchestra

JOSH KING, Director of Food and Beverage, Virgin Hotels, Chicago

JOHN MARAFFA, Corporate Beverage Manager, Morton's The Steakhouse | Strip House Steakhouse & Cocktail Lounge | Morton's Grille

JON MCDANIEL, Founder & CEO of Ottantadu

TIFFANY TOBEY, Owner and Sommelier, Tiffany's Toast, Dallas, Texas

Participating in the Sommeliers Choice Awards presents an invaluable opportunity for wine brands to gain exposure and credibility among influential sommeliers and key decision-makers within the wine industry. Winning a medal at this esteemed competition serves as a seal of approval, signaling to the market that your wine has impressed some of the most discerning palates in the country.

Moreover, accolades received from the Sommeliers Choice Awards can be leveraged by brands in marketing initiatives, promotional campaigns, and consumer outreach programs. The recognition garnered from this competition elevates a brand's prestige, aiding in forging lasting impressions among wine enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

For wine producers aiming to make a mark in the American market, the Sommeliers Choice Awards stands as an exceptional opportunity to present their finest wines to the top sommeliers in the country. It's not just a competition; it's a gateway to gaining visibility, credibility, and accolades that resonate across the American wine landscape.

Wine brands from all over the world are invited to enter their wines before the January 31, 2024 early bird deadline. Visit Sommeliers Choice Awards website for entry information.