Beverage Trade Network Announces Chicago as the Host City for Bartender Spirits Awards 2024

Beverage Trade Network is thrilled to announce Chicago as the chosen city to host the esteemed Bartender Spirits Awards 2024.

The 2024 line up of Bartender Spirits Awards judges is the most powerful line up of bartenders you will find in USA. This unique opportunity to present your spirits to America's top Bartenders.” — Sid Patel, CEO and Founder of Beverage Trade Network

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bartender Spirits Awards, renowned for recognizing and honoring the finest spirits from around the world, will be hosted in the vibrant city of Chicago, known for its rich culinary heritage and thriving bar scene. This strategic choice of location underscores the significance of Chicago as a hub for innovation and craftsmanship in the spirits industry.

The Bartender Spirits Awards 2024 is set to be a dynamic showcase of exceptional spirits, meticulously evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges comprising seasoned bartenders, industry experts, and influential spirits buyers. With a focus on acknowledging spirits that resonate with the discerning tastes of bartenders and consumers alike, this prestigious competition aims to spotlight excellence, quality, and innovation in the world of spirits.

Chicago, celebrated for its diverse culture and dedication to culinary excellence, provides an ideal backdrop for the Bartender Spirits Awards 2024. The city's thriving bar community, coupled with its reputation for embracing innovation and creativity, sets the stage for an unparalleled celebration of outstanding spirits.

Bartender Spirits Awards will host some of the top bartenders and beverage buyers of Chicago and USA as judges. Here are few of the names that will be judging the 2024 event:

KATIE RENSHAW, 2019 US World Class Bartender of the Year.

RENATO M. TONELLI, 2023 US Bartender of the Year and Founder at Sustainable Bartender.

JULIETA CAMPOS, Beverage and Bar Operations Director at The Fifty/50 Group, Chicago.

DAMIAN LANGARICA, TOP 100 World Class 2023, TOP 50 World Class 2022, Bartender at Next of Kin, Philadelphia.

MIKE RYAN, Global Beverage Director, Acurio International, Chicago.

TRUDY THOMAS, Corporate Director of Beverage at Southworth Development, Spirits Educator and Mixologist, Nashville.

ABRAHAM VUCEKOVICH, Beverage Director Meadowlark Hospitality, Chicago, Meadowlark Hospitality.

MAKENZIE HELEM, Top 30 bartenders in the US for USBG World Class 2023 and Bartender at Spilt Milk, Chicago

GUILLERMO BRAVO, Beverage Director at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Chicago.

DANNY SHAPIRO, Founding partner in Scofflaw Group, Chicago

EMILIANO VAZQUEZ PARRALE, Head Bartender, Moody Tongue Brewing Company, Chicago.

CHRIS BARNA, Bar Manager at Proof, 2022 Top 50 US World Class 2023 Top 30 US World Class, Charleston

ARIEL NEAL, Vice President United States Bartenders Guild- Chicago Chapter, Chicago

JENEÉ CRAVER, Award Winning Beverage Director, Chicago

JARED GIVENS, Director of Restaurants, Bars, and Events at The Thompson, Hyatt Hotels, Dallas

FATIMA BUTLER, Founder at Rooted in Hospitality, Chicago

VALERIE CAO, Director of Operations & Beverage Director, Le Colonial, Chicago

MICHAEL DZIEDZIC, Bar Director at Aruns Thai Restaurant, Chicago

ELLIOTT ERNST, Country's Top 100 World Class Bartenders and Mixologist, Rockford.

MARK GALLAGHER, Experienced Sommelier and Mixologist, Chicago

DON JEWELL, Creative & Mixologist, Chicago

TIMOTHY KING, President, Bar Consultant at Prohibition Bar Group, Cincinnati

JONATHAN PIZANO, Beverage Manager at The Hoxton, Chicago

BRYSON RYAN, Bar Manager at Fitness Formula Clubs, Midlothian

ANNA THORN, Bar Manager at BOKA, Chicago

TOSHIO UENO DIPWSET, Vice President, Sake School of America, Director of Sake Specialist at MTC, El Monte

LEE ZAREMBA, Owner, De La Nonna and Enzo Discoteca De La Nonna, Los Angeles

As Beverage Trade Network prepares to bring the Bartender Spirits Awards 2024 to Chicago, spirits brands worldwide are invited to participate and showcase their finest offerings. Winning a medal at this prestigious event not only signifies exceptional quality but also grants recognition from industry experts and bartending luminaries. For more information and registration details, please visit Bartender Spirits Awards.

About Beverage Trade Network:

Beverage Trade Network is a leading organization committed to connect the drinks industry. With a dedication to fostering excellence and innovation in the beverage sector, our company aims to [mention any key missions or goals. Through initiatives like the Bartender Spirits Awards, we strive to benchmark spirits for bartenders.