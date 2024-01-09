Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,413 in the last 365 days.

Medusind to Exhibit at the ASA Advance

Attendees are invited to visit Medusind at Booth #502.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind, a leading provider of revenue management services (RCM), is excited to participate in the 2024 ASA Advance. The anesthesiology business event takes place January 26th - 28th, 2024, at the Paris Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

The ASA Advance event allows attendees to collaborate and connect with practice leaders, industry partners, and strategic visionaries to build a stronger, more sustainable anesthesiology business. The event is designed to help practitioners improve efficiency, navigate the ever-changing business environment, and confidently enact future-focused strategies.

Registration for the ASA Advance is now open and includes access to the following:

Full access to the entire program
CME and ACHE credits
Interactive Sessions
Panels and Lectures
Roundtable Discussions
Poster Sessions
Exhibit Hall and Resource Center

Medusind provides deep expertise and powerful revenue cycle management solutions to medical practices. Medusind’s proprietary technology platforms allow the company to deliver superior outcomes to medical practices. Attendees are encouraged to visit Medusind at booth # 502.

Medusind is pleased to exhibit its state-of-the-art services for all participants and practices attending the ASA Advance in Las Vegas.

About the Company:
Founded in 2002, Medusind is a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services to the healthcare industry. Medusind utilizes a unique combination of deep industry expertise, robust operational capability, and client-focused service to improve healthcare organizations' efficiency and profitability significantly. Client satisfaction is the number one priority of the Medusind leadership and staff. Medusind’s highly proficient team of healthcare experts uses innovative technology and forward-thinking to deliver effective solutions in Medical RCM, Dental RCM, and Analytics while staying ahead of healthcare industry changes. As a Revenue Cycle management partner to clients, Medusind’s Team Leaders and Department Heads provide steady support and leadership to passionate and highly capable RCM delivery specialists, whose sole purpose is to improve financial performance and adhere to all compliance requirements and guidelines to mitigate exposure of Medusind customers.

Medusind
Medusind
+1 800-407-0106
email us here

You just read:

Medusind to Exhibit at the ASA Advance

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more