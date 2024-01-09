Medusind to Exhibit at the ASA Advance
Attendees are invited to visit Medusind at Booth #502.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind, a leading provider of revenue management services (RCM), is excited to participate in the 2024 ASA Advance. The anesthesiology business event takes place January 26th - 28th, 2024, at the Paris Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV.
The ASA Advance event allows attendees to collaborate and connect with practice leaders, industry partners, and strategic visionaries to build a stronger, more sustainable anesthesiology business. The event is designed to help practitioners improve efficiency, navigate the ever-changing business environment, and confidently enact future-focused strategies.
Registration for the ASA Advance is now open and includes access to the following:
Full access to the entire program
CME and ACHE credits
Interactive Sessions
Panels and Lectures
Roundtable Discussions
Poster Sessions
Exhibit Hall and Resource Center
Medusind provides deep expertise and powerful revenue cycle management solutions to medical practices. Medusind’s proprietary technology platforms allow the company to deliver superior outcomes to medical practices. Attendees are encouraged to visit Medusind at booth # 502.
Medusind is pleased to exhibit its state-of-the-art services for all participants and practices attending the ASA Advance in Las Vegas.
About the Company:
Founded in 2002, Medusind is a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services to the healthcare industry. Medusind utilizes a unique combination of deep industry expertise, robust operational capability, and client-focused service to improve healthcare organizations' efficiency and profitability significantly. Client satisfaction is the number one priority of the Medusind leadership and staff. Medusind’s highly proficient team of healthcare experts uses innovative technology and forward-thinking to deliver effective solutions in Medical RCM, Dental RCM, and Analytics while staying ahead of healthcare industry changes. As a Revenue Cycle management partner to clients, Medusind’s Team Leaders and Department Heads provide steady support and leadership to passionate and highly capable RCM delivery specialists, whose sole purpose is to improve financial performance and adhere to all compliance requirements and guidelines to mitigate exposure of Medusind customers.
Medusind
