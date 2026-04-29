PSMJ Resources Announces Speaker Lineup for AEC INNOVATE ‘26 in Las Vegas

Industry leaders to explore AI, digital transformation, and innovation shaping the future of AEC

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ Resources, Inc. has announced the speaker lineup for AEC INNOVATE ‘26 , taking place June 16-18, 2026, at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas. The event brings together architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals to examine emerging technologies, operational strategies, and innovation trends influencing the industry.AEC INNOVATE ‘26 is designed for executives and firm leaders seeking practical insights into artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and business performance. The conference will feature a diverse group of speakers representing technology providers, design firms, and innovation consultancies, offering perspectives on how firms can adapt to rapid technological change.Among the featured speakers is Theo Agelopoulos, Vice President of AEC Design Strategy at Autodesk, who brings extensive experience in digital transformation across the industry. His work has spanned major technological shifts, including CAD, BIM, cloud computing, and AI, offering insights into how firms can scale innovation and adapt to evolving business models. His keynote session will explore the next era of AEC digital disruption and how AI will transform BIM over the next few years.Bret Tushaus, Vice President of Product Management at Deltek, drives measurable customer outcomes (revenue growth, risk reduction, and margin protection) through modern SaaS ERP solutions and AI-first capabilities embedded across the company’s Architecture & Engineering and Professional Services portfolio. In his breakfast session, he will show how AI can surface risk, streamline approvals, and accelerate project readiness without introducing chaos or compromising trust. Walk away with practical moves and considerations to turn AI into an operational advantage.Kat Nelson Galke, VP of Strategy and Technology Innovation at Trilon Group, will introduce the “Translator Effect,” a leadership framework for bridging business vision and technical reality with AI as an augmentation in her keynote address. With global experience leading modernization, AI/ML enablement, and enterprise architecture across industries, she has built a reputation for aligning technology investments with strategic outcomes.Niknaz Aftahi, CEO and co-founder of aec+tech, will focus on connecting AEC professionals with emerging tools and technologies. Her experience spans both architectural practice and technology integration, offering a cross-disciplinary perspective on innovation in the built environment.Dave Lemont, Executive Chairman of Acelab, brings over three decades of expertise in scaling industry-changing software companies, most notably as CEO of Revit Technology through its landmark acquisition by Autodesk—a transition that reshaped how millions of design professionals work. His keynote will share applied lessons from the BIM revolution to help the AEC industry navigate the AI transformation, with particular emphasis on modernizing materials workflows across the project lifecycle.Nirva Fereshetian, Principal and Chief Information Officer of CBT Architects, will also present on aligning technology strategy with business objectives. Her background in architecture and information technology highlights the growing importance of integrated digital leadership within AEC firms.Additional speakers include executives and practitioners from Unanet, Mosaic, and other organizations, covering topics such as AI implementation, data strategy, and workflow optimization. To view the full agenda, click here ( https://events.psmj.com/agenda/ About the Company:For over 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publisher, executive education provider, and advisory group dedicated to enhancing the business performance of AEC organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise spans critical business areas, including project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

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