Urgent Care Now Open in Southport in Front of Lowes Foods — Carolina QuickCare

Walk-in Medical Center with Onsite Lab & X-ray Open 7 Days a Week for Patients of All Ages

We're excited to open the doors of our new urgent care in Southport. Our team is grateful for the opportunity to provide the Southport community with convenient access to quality care 7 days a week.”
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
SOUTHPORT, NC, U.S.A., January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is continuing their rapid expansion throughout North Carolina with a new walk-in medical center now open in Southport at 5010 Southport Crossing Way (📍 next to the new Starbucks and CVS, in front of Lowes Foods). The new urgent care clinic is open to patients of all ages and offers an onsite lab, X-ray, and affordable alternatives to emergency room services.

The Carolina QuickCare Southport location is proud to be a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider. Our Southport team members provide professional, convenient care 7 days a week, including evenings & weekends:

► Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
► Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

We’re Hiring! Carolina QuickCare Southport is hiring for several clinical positions, including Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants. View all open roles and apply at https://carolinaquickcare.com/careers/.

No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Southport patients can check in online if preferred.

"The Carolina QuickCare team is excited to open the doors of our new urgent care center in Southport," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "We’re grateful for the opportunity to provide the Southport community with convenient access to quality healthcare 7 days a week."

— Professional, Convenient Care with Diverse Services —

Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare, and TRICARE, and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. In addition to illness and injury visits, we offer provider physicals and evaluations, including FREE sports physicals. The Carolina QuickCare Southport urgent care provides the following services 7 days a week:

COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • $89 DOT Physicals • Allergy care • Burns • Occupational medicine • Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • STD testing & treatment • Stitches • TB testing • Sunburns • Ear infections • Cold, Flu & RSV care • Insect bites • Headaches • and more

Southport residents are welcome to tour the new state-of-the-art facility at 5010 Southport Crossing Way, Southport, NC 28461, during business hours or at our ribbon-cutting event on February 9th! Learn more about the Southport Urgent Care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and stay connected with us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareSouthport/ or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

