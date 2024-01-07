Bia Saigon kicks off CSR programme in 25 localities nationwide

BÌNH DƯƠNG - Bia Saigon on Saturday officially kicked off the Year of Dragon corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme “Tết sẻ chia – Năm Rồng khởi sắc” (Sharing Tết, prosperity in the year of Dragon), in the southern province of Bình Dương where Bia Saigon has operated for over 17 years.

This is the first province among 25 localities nationwide where the programme, in collaboration with the HCM Central Youth Union (HCYU), will be implemented from January 6th to February 5th 2024.

“Our CSR programme this year comes with a series of Tết gifting activities including the distribution of 10,400 Tết gifts to workers who are affected by economic slowdown, and fishermen and border guard forces across 25 other provinces in Việt Nam,” said Lester Tan, CEO of SABECO.

Tết themed entertainment and game activities will also be organised at selected locations, offering communities the chance to enjoy and participate in the excitement of hunting lucky prizes from Bia Saigon.

Spread the Tết spirit of sharing in the community

Carrying the message of spreading the spirit of sharing and promoting the traditional cultural beauty of Vietnamese Tết, the first event of the programme took place in a bustling atmosphere with a variety of entertainment activities. In the "Fortune shines like the sun" area, hundreds of workers along with local people and volunteers excitedly participated in taking check-in photos at sites decorated with Tết themes to preserve and share happy moments at the end of the year with friends and family.

People also joined the lucky draw with augmented reality (AR) “Dragon Gem by Bia Saigon” game to have gifts. In particular, through community interaction games, players must unite to win, showing the spirit of Tết Holiday, together overcoming the challenges of the old year and looking forward to a better new year.

The highlight of the event was that Bia Saigon, HCYU and Bình Dương Provincial Youth Union presented gifts to 400 workers, worth VNĐ700,000 each, including lucky money of VNĐ300,000 in cash and Tết essentials.

Tan said that through these gifts and fun activities, Bia Saigon aims to spread the spirit of sharing, togetherness, and encouragement as we embrace a more optimistic 2024.

“This is also our way of giving back to communities who have been supporting Bia Saigon all these years. This is the time of the year for us to express our gratitude to all beneficiaries which have contributed to Việt Nam’s economy and national sovereignty. SABECO and Bia Saigon are committed to showcasing the best of Việt Nam and contributing in the areas where we operate. We will continue our commitment to support community development, working alongside the Government, and social organisations,” he added.

Since 2020, Bia Saigon has continuously implemented many initiatives and community support programmes, supporting more than VNĐ42 billion for over 27,800 beneficiaries in 63 provinces and cities in Việt Nam such as giving gifts including necessities, lucky money and transportation tickets so that workers and disadvantaged people could have a cozy and reunited Lunar New Year holiday.

The programme forms an integral part of the broader "Welcome the Dragon Year – Multiple Prosperity" campaign initiated by SABECO through its leading beer brand, Bia Saigon, while ushering in the 2024 Year of the Dragon.

As a long-time beer brand that uses the Dragon image as a symbol of sustainable prosperity, Bia Saigon launched the campaign aimed at consumers and the community, contributing to spreading the values of optimism and positivity of Vietnamese people celebrating Tết and Spring. In addition to a series of community activities and attractive promotions, hundreds of SABECO staff have also joined forces to support sales at supermarket systems across the country, contributing to strengthening brand cohesion of Bia Saigon in the picture of Vietnamese Têt culinary culture. VNS