Windswept: New Work from Wild Horse Photographer, Maria Marriott
Windswept I by Maria Marriott. A powerful bay wild stallion from the McCullough Peaks, WY, tangled mane blowing in the wind.
Windswept II by Maria Marriott. In the McCullough Peaks, WY, a wild stallion braves the relentless winds.
New work from photographer, Maria Marriott, shows the rugged beauty of American mustangs in their natural habitat. A call for preservation of the wild mustangs.
I knew that there was a powerful story that needed to be told. A story about preserving an important part of our American heritage; some might even say, a part of the American identity.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild horse photographer Maria Marriott recently announced the latest additions to her ongoing photography series, In Living Color. The two stunning images, titled Windswept I and Windswept II, showcase the majesty and strength of a rugged wild stallion from Northern Wyoming and were captured during a two-week trip in 2023 as she followed a herd of mustangs through the Wyoming desert.
— Maria Marriott, Wild Horse Photographer
Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now living in California, Marriott has devoted her career to capturing the raw beauty and spirit of wild horses, always seeking to bring attention to the plight of the American mustangs and the efforts to preserve their presence on our Western lands.
Her latest works further exemplify this dedication to her craft. Each image in the In Living Color series is meticulously composed in Marriott’s unique minimalistic and intimate style, which allows viewers to vicariously experience the awe-inspiring presence of these magnificent creatures.
“From the moment I first saw a wild horse in Nevada”, she says, “I knew that there was a powerful story that needed to be told. A story about preserving an important part of our American heritage; some might even say, a part of the American identity. I felt that my best contribution to the story would be through photographic art, which can be a powerful tool in bringing awareness to the importance of keeping the horses roaming free on our public lands.”
Windswept I features a powerful bay stallion, his tangled mane blowing in the wind, his muscled body covered in mud and the scars of prior battles. High atop a butte in the breathtaking McCullough Peaks of Northern Wyoming, where the winds are nearly constant, the muted light adds depth and intensity, capturing the untamed essence of the wild horses.
Windswept II presents the same stallion, back to the wind, the image equally stark and evocative. As the harsh wind grasps his striking black mane, the stallion exudes an air of strength and resilience. The image beautifully captures the motion of the unyielding desert winds, the rugged beauty of such a powerful creature, and the inhospitable environment in which the wild horses survive.
“If I’m able to play even a small part in bringing attention to the pressing need of sustainable solutions for the wild horses on public lands, I will take it”, Marriott says. “It is impossible to see mustangs in the wild without feeling a sense of awe, without engaging the imagination. I hope my art stimulates the same awe and wonder that I experience following them in the wilderness. And that it stimulates deeper discussions about their preservation.”
Marriott's wild horse photography series have garnered widespread attention for their ability to transport viewers into the heart of the untamed American wilderness. Her artwork has previously won recognition in several international photography contests, including IPA - International Photography Awards, Prix De La Photography Paris and the Tokyo International Foto Awards.
Her work has also been showcased in various publications, including Cowboys & Indians, Calling All Horse Girls, 65 Degrees Carmel By The Sea, and several other equestrian magazines in the U.S. and Australia.
To learn more about Maria Marriott and her wild horse photography series, visit the website shown in the Contact Details below. The limited-edition prints of Windswept I and Windswept II are now available for purchase directly through her online gallery and will be exhibited in various venues throughout the year.
About Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott is an award-winning horse photographer known for several wild horse photography series. Her work following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by the American wild horses. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.
Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott Photography
+1 916-606-0349
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram