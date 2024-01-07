2024 Paris Olympic Games Data & Content Available Through Global Gaming Data
2024 Paris Olympics content packages available for digital publishers in turnkey customizable solutions from Global Gaming Data.
Digital publishers looking for comprehensive, easy to integrate Olympic Game content will find our Paris Olympic Game solutions a tremendous value & revenue generating resource for their audiences”TAMPA, FL, USA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data is pleased to announce comprehensive content and data platforms for the Paris 2024 Olympics for digital publishers. Through their Sports Data Live division Global Gaming Data is offering world-class coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Digital media groups interested in licensing turnkey Olympic Games content or data feeds will be provided customized solutions, including easy to integrate widgets. Turnkey Olympic coverage widgets are available to digital media groups for as low as $500.00 per website / market, making this Olympic coverage platform the lowest priced Olympic coverage solution for digital media groups in North America.
An overview of the content and data services Global Gaming Data will have available for the 2024 Paris Olympics can be reviewed below:
Olympic Game DATA PACK - Paris 2024
Schedules & Results for all Olympics sports
Live Coverage & Post Event Results across all Olympics Sporting events (Post Event Results available immediately after the conclusion of a game/heat)
Medals Table – By Country, Discipline & Athlete standings
Athlete / Player Profiles
World Records, Olympic Records and Personal Best
Olympic Game CONTENT SERVICES
Automated Graphics: This fully automated solution, where pre-programmed templates can generate event related graphics (eg: Medal Winner, Heat Winners, Upcoming Schedules with start times and more) . These can be done via our Scheduling and Publishing tools directly to all social media channels.
Live Blog: A Live Blog service available for the full duration of the Olympics
Editorial & Images: Editorial content and event images all meta tagged and searchable within the solution (By Sport, Player, Team, etc.)
Content and data solutions can be delivered via APIs, Individual Widgets or through a fully Hosted Solution. Interested clients can view demonstrations of any services by contacting Global Gaming Data. Widgets & Hosted Solution platform are available for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Further client customizations are also available.
"Digital publishers looking for comprehensive, customizable and easy to integrate Olympic Game content and data will find our Paris Olympic data platform a tremendous value and a revenue generating resource for their audiences," said John Brier, Managing Partner of Global Gaming Data. "We are committed to offering North American publishers the best Olympic Game content solutions available, at a cost far lower than other providers in the Olympic Game content sector," added Brier.
Our previous 2020 Tokyo Olympics hosted solution can be reviewed online at this link: https://olympics.globalsportsarchive.com/ . For the 2024 Paris Olympics the content platform has been redesigned offering more customization and live features. The live Olympic Solution product will go Live in mid-January of 2024. A PDF file outlining the 2024 Paris Olympic Solution can be viewed at this link:
https://globalgamingdata.com/sports
For more information U.S. digital publishers can contact Jim Schonewolf at Jim.Schonewolf@GlobalGamingData.com. Canadian publishers can contact Lee Eckley at Lee.Eckley@GlobalGamingData.com
+1 850-292-2590
Global Gaming Data