Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. an approved Booth Contractor and Designer at Thaifex Anuga Asia 2024, Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBangkok, Thailand, 07-Jan-2024 – Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., a renowned name in the exhibition industry, is pleased to announce its appointment as the approved booth contractor and booth designer for the prestigious Thaifex Anuga Asia 2024 . The event, one of the leading food and beverage trade shows, is set to take place from May 28 to June 1, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand.As the official contractor, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art exhibition services and cutting-edge booth designs to ensure that exhibitors create a lasting impact on the trade show floor. Recognized for their innovative approach and expert craftsmanship, Pixelmate is poised to elevate the event experience for all participants and visitors with their custom-designed booths and displays.Exhibitors planning to attend the Thaifex Anuga Asia 2024 are encouraged to seize this opportunity to work with Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. skilled team to showcase their brands and products effectively. By leveraging Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. expertise, exhibitors can anticipate engaging and memorable booths that resonate with their brand image and objectives.Interested parties are welcome to reach out to Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. for consultations and service inquiries. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at https://pixelmateexpo.com or send an email to info@pixelmateexpo.com.Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.'s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction makes them the partner of choice for a successful exhibition experience at Thaifex Anuga Asia 2024.###For additional information, press materials or to arrange interviews, please contact:Khun Chai SonPhone Number : +66-631637732Email : info@pixelmateexpo.comAbout Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a company that specializes in exhibition stand design and construction, event management, and booth fabrication. They have a strong presence in the exhibition industry and are known for their high-quality work..About Thaifex Anuga AsiaTHAIFEX-ANUGA Asia is a major food and beverage trade show in Asia that showcases a wide range of products from around the world. It is an important platform for industry professionals to network, explore business opportunities, and stay updated on the latest trends in the F&B sector. The event typically features exhibitors from various categories such as food, beverages, food technology, retail & franchise, hospitality & service equipment, and seafood.As for links related to THAIFEX-ANUGAAsia 2024, you can visit the official website of the event for more information: https://thaifex-anuga.com/asia/en/ Additionally, you can also find updates and details about the event on their official social media pages.Note: The information provided in this press release is deemed reliable at the time of publication. Dates and details may be subject to change. Please refer to the event’s official website or contact Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. for the most current information.

