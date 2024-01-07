Williston Barracks / Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1000041

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01-02-2023 / 2030 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Smuggler's Notch Resort, Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Smuggler's Notch Resort for a report of an active burglary. When police arrived on scene the offender had already left.

Videos were obtained of a person of interest. The Vermont State Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the person in the videos.

Anyone with information in regard to this case is requested to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.