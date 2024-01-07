Williston Barracks / Request for Public Assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1000041
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01-02-2023 / 2030 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Smuggler's Notch Resort, Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Smuggler's Notch Resort for a report of an active burglary. When police arrived on scene the offender had already left.
Videos were obtained of a person of interest. The Vermont State Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the person in the videos.
Anyone with information in regard to this case is requested to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.