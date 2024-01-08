Transforming Legacy: Veteran-Centric Venture Capital To Back Next-Gen Defense
Zigr Inc. Unveils GOVFUND.US: Pioneering Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology VC Fund for Accredited InvestorsWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zigr Inc., the General Principle (GP), proudly announces the official launch of GOVFUND.US on January 6th, 2023. This innovative Venture Capital Fund, filed under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) using Form D - CIK#0002006790, is specifically designed for Limited Partners (LPs) who are Accredited Investors, those seeking impactful opportunities in the Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Technology (ADG&T) sectors.
Jesse Mauck, the Fund Manager and Director of Zigr Inc., brings a wealth of experience and unique perspective to GOVFUND.US. Leveraging recent successes, including the strategic acquisition of Phoenix Group of Virginia Inc., a leading player in the defense industry. As the Chief Revenue Officer he is proud of the company’s commitment to advancing the availability, maintenance, and modernization capabilities of aircraft carriers. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Phoenix Group is dedicated to ensuring the longevity and operational efficiency of these vital naval assets. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and a team of skilled professionals, the company aims to redefine industry standards, providing comprehensive solutions for the evolving needs of our nation's defense. Phoenix Group of Virginia Inc remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the strength and readiness of the United States Navy through unparalleled expertise in aircraft carrier maintenance and modernization.
The acquisition took place in mid-July of 2023 for $5.2 million (USD). Mr.Mauck has placed veterans in majority control, showcasing the fund's viability and potential for growth. Investors in GOVFUND US LP are encouraged to adopt a long-term perspective, focusing on a 5-year hold or longer. This approach aligns with the fund's vision of creating lasting and meaningful change within ADG&T.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mauck stated,
"Creation of GOVFUND.US represents a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting veterans and driving positive change. With the assistance of my M&A firm Zigr Inc., and regarding the recent acquisition and growth of Phoenix Group of Virginia Inc., we've not only proven the concept but also demonstrated the potential for success and growth.”
“In the midst of evolving geopolitical landscapes and emerging global challenges, now is a pivotal moment to strategically invest in the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The current political climate underscores the imperative to bolster our nation's security capabilities, ensuring that we stay ahead in the ever-changing theater of global affairs. With increasing threats and technological advancements, a robust and innovative Defense Industrial Base becomes paramount in maintaining the safety and sovereignty of our nation.”
According to the 2024 Aerospace and Defense Industry Outlook Deloitte Report:
In 2023, the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry witnessed a revival in product demand. In the aerospace sector, domestic commercial aviation revenue passenger kilometers surpassed prepandemic levels in most countries.
This surge in air travel led to an increased demand for new aircraft and aftermarket products and services. In the US defense sector, new geopolitical challenges, along with the prioritization of modernizing the military, drove robust demand in 2023, particularly for weapons and next-generation capabilities.
The demand for A&D products and services is expected to continue into 2024. On the commercial side, travel is likely to continue its upward trajectory. In the defense segment, demand for products is expected to continue to increase as geopolitical instability grows. Furthermore, companies in emerging markets, such as advanced air mobility, are expected to advance testing and certification as they prepare for commercialization.
“By investing in cutting-edge technologies, research and development, and the expansion of defense capabilities, we not only enhance our national security posture but also position the United States as a leader on the global stage. The time is ripe to fortify our Defense Industrial Base to meet the demands of an unpredictable future and safeguard the interests of the nation in an ever-evolving world. We invite Accredited Investors to join us in making a difference and investing in the future of our national security today" said Jesse Mauck.
