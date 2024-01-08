"The Eerie Brothers and The Witches of Autumn": A Gripping Tale of Friendship, Family, and Battle Against Dark Forces

The Eerie Brothers and The Witches of Autumn

Prepare to be spellbound as the enchanting world of "The Eerie Brothers and The Witches of Autumn" unfolds in this captivating middle-grade adventure.

Sheldon Higdon delivers a fun, freaky, and frightening novel—first in what I hope is a long series—for young readers. It’s Goosebumps meets Supernatural!” — Jonathan Maberry, NY Times bestselling author

UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a kid is hard. Being a witch is harder. Dive into the enchanting world of "The Eerie Brothers and The Witches of Autumn," a captivating tale that blends supernatural adventure, family bonds, and the enduring strength of friendship.

In the care of their estranged Aunt Jan following their mother's unexpected demise, twelve-year-old twin brothers, Horace and Edgar Eerie, grapple with the challenges of their newfound magical abilities. A fateful day at school detention triggers a series of supernatural events, setting the stage for an extraordinary adventure.

In 1692 Salem, amidst the infamous witch trials, the malevolent Hex seeks to absorb the powers of other witches to conquer the present world and command all magic, including Mother Nature herself. The key to his diabolical plan lies in collecting the Four Seasons, totems embodying the essence of each season. Unbeknownst to the brothers, Hex has already obtained one.

Guided by their best friend Lenore, Horace and Edgar must embark on a perilous journey back to 1692 Salem to thwart Hex's nefarious scheme. Yet, dark family secrets emerge, threatening to unravel the very fabric of their existence.

Sheldon Higdon's work has appeared in nearly 50 publications. He's also an award-winning screenwriter (with a short screenplay currently being produced in London.) He earned his MFA from Seton Hill University's Writing Popular Fiction program and is a member of the Horror Writers Association and the SCBWI (The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.) Sheldon also writes articles for Kidsburgh.org.

From the Author: "The Eerie Brothers and The Witches of Autumn was inspired by my children. They are the inspiration that fuels my imagination."

