DVE Announces Breakthrough in Affordable Holographic Streaming and Videoconferencing

Holographic Zoom, Teams, and Webex are Now a RealityIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVEholographics announced today they will be launching holographic videoconferencing based solely on high performance graphic processing, which means no costly and specialized 3D displays are needed. Volumetric Computational Telepresence (VCT) enables people to be seen in three-dimensional space even though the display is two-dimensional. The conference background scene adjusts realistically to the user’s perspective creating an ultra-realistic 3D experience. “Unlike specialized 3D displays which require dozens of low resolution ‘field’ perspectives, VCT dynamically adjusts a high resolution 4K image in hundreds of simulated perspectives and the result is a stunning sharp image of a person in one of many natural backgrounds. We have programmed realistic shadows and reflections that dynamically adjust to a viewer’s perspective,” stated Jeff Machtig, Co-Founder of DVEholographics. All of this is now made possible by advancements in image processing software, a new generation of powerful graphics hardware and various image manipulating AI algorithms. DVE has been the pioneering firm in image processing to enhance the videoconference experience, having secured many of the foundational patents in the field.
What is remarkable is that popular apps for the consumer and enterprise, such as Zoom, Teams, and Webex, are readily integrated with DVE’s VCT solution. DVE is also offering broadcast level conferencing at 4k 60fps which enables large portrait displays to image life-size people. VCT is scalable, which means it may be used in smaller devices, such as mobile phones, notebooks, desktops, and TVs, and in larger format displays. VCT is also applicable to showing volumetric 3D objects and recorded images of people. Jeff Machtig added, “DVE has the world’s largest patent portfolio in improved human factors and holographic imaging for videoconferencing and our priority patents are being leveraged to protect every aspect of VCT. Specific and detailed information are included in patent applications from over a year ago.”
A selected background scene has been made to look exactly like DVE’s patented clear transparent LCD display product which images a life-size person standing in an illuminated box structure. With VCT, however, the box is no longer two feet deep, but now, impressively, only one inch deep. Also, VCT enables a much more cost-effective solution than transparent LCD box displays when used for single user applications. Further, many other compelling backgrounds can be selected at will, giving users creative flexible presentation options.
Today, hundreds of millions of people utilize video apps and most users have the same complaint about these apps as not being a replacement for being there in-person. DVE’s leadership in conferencing and display technology has resulted in many groundbreaking holographic solutions provided to the US government and Fortune 500 clients. DVE has secured a massive patent portfolio in numerous holographic communication technologies, which include reflection, projection, transparent LCD, transparent OLED, transparent LED, HDR holographic solutions to name a few. All of these solutions, including now Volumetric Computational Telepresence are applicable to create networks of subject matter experts and entertainers that appear holographically by engaging an online application. Targeted industries include corporate communications, sports industry, government/military communications, recorded and live entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, retail stores, to name a few.
DVE has the largest patent base in the world in glasses-free augmented reality videoconferencing, telepresence, and broadcasting. DVE is a think tank, design, engineering, and creative studio, producing ingeniously designed holographic environments and displays for clients around the globe. DVE's patented solutions are deployed at corporate, government and education facilities and at global live events, concerts, event venues, and soon in movie theaters powered by DVE's communications network and creative production studios.
