Disruptive Holographic Transparent LCD Patent Granted to DVE for Streaming and Videoconferencing
Dozens of Patent Claims Issued for Every Key Aspect of Ultra Realistic 3D Communication Using Transparent LCDsIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DVEholographics announced today the granting of US #11,750,772 patent which claims priority of all transparent LCD live interactive broadcast streaming, including all videoconferencing with applications such as Zoom, Webex, and Teams. DVE’s patent filing date was established years before newcomers to the industry. The patent claims dozens of configurational uses such as portrait displays with standing life-size holographic participants, shadows, reflections, touch screen, landscape mode, meeting room table mode, various housings, various size for life-size and smaller-than-life, recorded and live, imaging both people and objects, and much more.
“The issuing of the patent once again demonstrates DVE’s innovative leadership in holographic communication technologies and now we are focused on protecting and monetizing the technologies we invented. The USPTO offered no objections to the claims thereby recognizing DVE as the proven leaders in this industry for nearly two decades. We are now contacting end users, dealers, resellers, manufacturers, and service providers of the scope and breadth of our newly issued US patent," stated Jeff Machtig, Founder of DVEholographics. Venable LLP has been retained to commence taking all necessary actions to protect the rights granted by the new patent and future continuation-in-part patents.
Today, hundreds of millions of people utilize video apps and most users have the same complaint of these apps as not being a replacement for being there in-person. DVE’s leadership in conferencing and display technology has resulted in many groundbreaking holographic solutions provided to the US government and Fortune 500 clients. DVE has secured the largest patent base in the world in numerous holographic communication technologies, which include reflection, projection, transparent OLED, HDR holographic solutions to name a few. All of these solutions, including now transparent LCDs, are applicable to create networks of subject matter experts and entertainers that appear holographically by engaging an online application.
Targeted industries include corporate communications, government/military communications, recorded and live entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, retail stores, to name a few. The expansive patent base for transparent LCDs will grow to hundreds of claims for both recorded presentations of people and 3D objects and live communications. Patented innovations include improving the holographic illusion using shadows and reflections, illuminated housings, creating a rear environment for depth cues and numerous other claimed technologies and applications.
ABOUT DVEholographics.com
DVE has the largest patent base in the world in glasses-free augmented reality videoconferencing, telepresence, and broadcasting. DVE is a think tank, design, engineering, and creative studio, producing ingeniously designed holographic environments and displays for clients around the globe. DVE's patented solutions are deployed at corporate, government and education facilities and at global live events, concerts, event venues, and soon in movie theaters powered by DVE's communications network and creative production studios.
