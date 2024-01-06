Secure Workspaces: Kasm Workspaces with Webnestify

Kasm Workspaces and Webnestify Partner to Enhance Cybersecurity in the Evolving Digital Landscape

MCLEAN, VA, USA, January 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies announced a partnership with Webnestify to Streaming containerized apps and desktops to end-users. The Secure Workspaces platform provides enterprise-class orchestration, data loss prevention, and web streaming technology to enable the delivery of containerized workloads to your browser. Kasm Workspaces featured on the Webnestify channel for on-demand, high-performance desktop workspaces, with secure access to their data, regardless of location or device: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oy0RA6X9Z_U

In a significant move to combat the growing cybersecurity threats in the digital world, Kasm Workspaces and Webnestify have announced a partnership. This collaboration aims to provide secure and innovative workspace solutions tailored to meet the challenges of the current digital era, where cybersecurity is a paramount concern for businesses across all sectors. Details about the business offering can be found at: https://webnestify.cloud/secure-workspaces/

Background: The Digital Security Challenge of 2024

The digital landscape of 2024 presents a complex array of challenges, with increased interconnectivity, sophisticated cyber threats, and the continuous evolution of compliance requirements. Businesses are seeking solutions that not only address these challenges but also foster a secure environment for remote and hybrid work models.

The Partnership: A Synergy of Expertise

Kasm Workspaces, renowned for its cutting-edge workspace technologies, and Webnestify, a leader in digital security solutions, are combining their expertise to offer a robust response to the dynamic cybersecurity landscape. This partnership is set to revolutionize how businesses approach digital security, especially in managing remote teams and external contractors.

Response to the Rise of Cybersecurity Threats

The collaboration is a direct response to the escalating cyber threats, including ransomware attacks, phishing scams, and insider threats, as highlighted by recent reports. The joint effort focuses on creating secure workspaces that are resilient against a wide array of cyber risks, ensuring that businesses can operate safely in the cloud and beyond.

Commitment to Digital Safety and Innovation

Both Kasm Workspaces and Webnestify are committed to staying ahead of the curve in cybersecurity. Their joint solutions will prioritize not just the protection of digital assets but also the education and empowerment of businesses to adopt proactive security strategies.

Conclusion: A Step Towards a Secure Digital Future

This partnership marks a significant step in the journey towards a secure digital future. It embodies the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and resilience necessary to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape of 2024. Businesses looking to safeguard their digital operations will find a powerful ally in the combined forces of Kasm Workspaces and Webnestify.

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container-based platform that offers a flexible and secure environment for remote work and collaboration. With Kasm Workspaces, users can effortlessly create, manage, and deploy containerized desktops and applications, ensuring a seamless and secure user experience. Kasm's core technology revolves around containerized application streaming, which enables users to access a wide array of applications through any web browser, irrespective of their device or operating system. This approach not only enhances accessibility and user experience but also bolsters cybersecurity by isolating each application in a secure container environment.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Workspaces is a leading provider of virtual workspace technology, offering scalable and secure solutions for businesses of all sizes.

ABOUT WEBNESTIFY

Webnestify is a pioneer in digital security, offering comprehensive solutions to protect businesses from evolving cyber threats.