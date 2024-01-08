Oasis Engineering Expands Catalog with a Unique Range of Shipping Container and Tiny Home Lifestyle Products

Oasis Engineering Shipping Container Tumbler Tiny Home Tumbler

Oasis Engineering, is excited to announce the launch of its new catalog with an enhanced range of tiny home lifestyle products on its website and Etsy.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Engineering, a pioneer in providing pre-engineered shipping container and tiny home plans, tools, and guides, is excited to announce the launch of its new Etsy Lifestyle Section, along with an enhanced range of lifestyle products on its website. This expansion marks a significant step in the company's journey, offering customers a holistic experience in tiny home living.

The new Lifestyle Section features a carefully curated collection of lifestyle items, including tumblers, shirts, and home decor, all inspired by the minimalist and sustainable ethos of shipping container and tiny home living. These products are designed for individuals who appreciate the beauty and functionality of compact living spaces.

"Oasis Engineering's mission has always been to simplify the process of tiny home ownership and to promote a sustainable lifestyle," said Enrique Lairet, Founder/CEO. "With our new lifestyle section and expanded product range on our website, we're bringing the spirit of tiny living into everyday items. It's a way for our customers to celebrate their commitment to eco-friendly living, not just through their homes but in their daily lives."

In addition to lifestyle products, Oasis Engineering's website continues to offer its flagship offerings of pre-engineered plans for shipping container and tiny homes. These plans are complemented by comprehensive guides and tools that make building a tiny home more accessible and enjoyable.

The launch of the Etsy Lifestyle Products and the addition of new products on the website are more than just a business expansion; they represent Oasis Engineering's dedication to building a community around tiny home living. The company believes in creating products that not only serve a practical purpose but also resonate with the values of simplicity, sustainability, and innovation.