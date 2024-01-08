insoundz Unveils Revive™ Streaming: Real-Time Generative AI Audio Enhancement for Streaming Service Providers
Revive™ Streaming is a paradigm shift for the streaming industry. We're delivering a solution that seamlessly aligns with the sector's ever-evolving demands.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- insoundz, the pioneering generative AI audio enhancement company, is gearing up to introduce its groundbreaking product, Revive™ Streaming, at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. This innovative solution, specifically tailored for companies in the streaming services sector, is set to redefine the standards of audio quality in the industry.
— Emil Winebrand, the Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz
Revive™ Streaming represents a visionary leap forward in audio technology, harnessing the power of advanced generative AI to transcend traditional streaming limitations. At the core of its capabilities is a real-time AI with RTMP in/out, ensuring an ultra-responsive low latency. This addresses the dynamic needs of companies delivering live-streaming content to their audiences, setting a new benchmark for audio excellence.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the launch, Emil Winebrand, the Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz, declared, "Revive™ Streaming is a paradigm shift for the streaming industry. We're delivering a solution that seamlessly aligns with the sector's ever-evolving demands. This is not just an enhancement; it's a transformation of the streaming experience."
Revive™ Streaming is designed as a holistic solution for streaming service providers, packed with innovative features meticulously crafted for businesses. It guarantees a flawless streaming experience for both content creators and consumers alike, addressing the growing importance of audio quality in the streaming landscape.
Key Features of Revive™ Streaming Include:
- Simple integration: RTMP stream input and RTMP stream output. Deploy using API or on-premise container.
- Low latency: The real-time communication interface ensures industry-leading low-latency audio processing, meeting the demands of live content delivery with precision.
- Generative AI Technology: Harnessing advanced AI algorithms, Revive™ Streaming optimizes audio quality in real-time, providing an unparalleled listening experience.
- Comprehensive Solution: Tailored to the unique needs of streaming companies, Revive™ Streaming goes beyond expectations, offering a comprehensive solution for businesses in the media streaming space.
insoundz is excited to showcase how Revive™ Streaming can elevate the audio quality standards for streaming service providers and contribute to the overall enhancement of the streaming experience. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the future of audio at CES 2024!
About insoundz:
insoundz (www.insoundz.com), the groundbreaking generative AI audio enhancement company, empowers humans to reshape the landscape of sound and communication. Our unwavering mission is to ensure effective and inclusive auditory experiences for all, enabling individuals to showcase their talents, freely express themselves, and effortlessly share their expertise and skills anytime, anywhere. As proud recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, we are headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a diverse team spanning the globe.
