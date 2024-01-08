HotelsByDay and Le Parc Melrose Usher in Exclusive Daycations in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay is excited to announce its partnership with the iconic Le Parc Melrose in West Hollywood, introducing an exclusive day-use experience that combines luxury with local charm. This collaboration offers guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the artistic vibrancy and diverse culture of West Hollywood.

Le Parc Melrose has recently undergone an extraordinary renovation that pays homage to the local art community, encapsulated by the stunning LOVE mural by Scott Hile. This artistic spirit is woven throughout the hotel, offering an inspiring and luxurious stay.

Yannis Moati, Founder and CEO of HotelsByDay, remarked, "This partnership with Le Parc Melrose is about bringing fun and uniqueness to our daycations. It's a celebration of West Hollywood's artistic soul, with every element designed to make our guests' day stays memorable. We're not just offering a room; we're offering an experience reflecting this incredible city's vibrancy and diversity."

The partnership highlights Le Parc's recently enhanced Skydeck, a tranquil rooftop oasis with three decks featuring soothing decor, a fully stocked bar, and breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills. Guests can relax in a private cabana, dip in the heated pool, or dine al fresco, all while experiencing unparalleled comfort and style.

Each suite at Le Parc Melrose is a haven of comfort, offering a step-up sleeping area, a fully-equipped kitchenette, and a private balcony, ensuring that the hotel's dedicated staff caters to every guest's need.

In addition to the day-use offerings, guests are encouraged to explore the Masterkey loyalty points program from HotelsByDay, which rewards frequent users with points redeemable for various perks, enhancing the overall experience.

About HotelsByDay:

HotelsByDay offers innovative short-term room bookings for day use, catering to business professionals, travelers, and those seeking a unique retreat.

About Le Parc Melrose:

Le Parc Melrose in West Hollywood is known for its luxurious accommodations, artistic flair, and exceptional service, offering a unique boutique experience.

For more information and to book your next daycation, visit HotelsByDay. Experience the luxury and local artistry blend at HotelsByDay and Le Parc Melrose.

Fall in Love with Your Chic & Stylish Daytime Sanctuary in West Hollywood

About

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

