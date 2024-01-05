MPD Officers Close Eighteen Robbery Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. – members of the Metropolitan Police Department were recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for arresting a man who committed eighteen robberies in the Fifth District.

Between October 2, 2023, and November 23, 2023, eighteen robberies were committed on or near the Metropolitan Branch Trail. In each of the offenses, either a firearm was used or force to take property from the victim(s). During the investigation, Fifth District detectives and officers noticed a consistent pattern and lookout for one of the suspects. On November 28, 2023, members of the Fifth District responded to the Metropolitan Branch Trail for an armed robbery. The suspect for this robbery matched the description of previous robberies. The suspect was apprehended and arrested by the Fifth District Crime Suppression Unit. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home where evidence was located to tie him to additional crimes.

“These members worked collaboratively to identify the suspect and close eighteen robberies,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Because of their efforts an individual who committed a series of violent crimes in our city is no longer a threat to our community members.”

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, Detectives Christopher Brady, Dmitry Gendelman, Jimmy Perrin, Timothy McDonald, Michael Lattimore, Jeremy Bank, Cassandra Velez, Qasim Thomas and Officers Ryan Brooksbank, Aleksander De’Plour, Shanell Jones, Astasia Myler and Kyle Gatewood were awarded the Achievement Medal for their commitment to locating and arresting this robbery suspect.

