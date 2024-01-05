ACV and Vietnam Airlines signed a strategic cooperation agreement

VIETNAM, January 5 -

HÀ NỘI — The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Vietnam Airlines Corporation (VNA) signed a strategic cooperation agreement on January 3, 2024 to leverage the strengths, experience, and resources of the two leading aviation entities under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises.

The agreement outlines various areas of collaboration between ACV and Vietnam Airlines. One key aspect is the joint research and development of new products and services aligned with global aviation industry trends. This partnership will enable Vietnam Airlines to enhance its service quality, with ACV actively supporting the airline and its member units in this endeavour.

In addition, both corporations will optimise advertising and communication activities by leveraging their respective strengths. They will also collaborate extensively in the fields of information technology and digital transformation.

The cooperation established through this agreement serves as a platform for sharing vision, management expertise, and operational experience. By doing so, it aims to improve operational efficiency and facilitate business development for both entities. Furthermore, this collaboration is expected to enhance the passenger experience and make a positive contribution to the growth of Việt Nam's aviation industry, as well as the overall economic and social development of the country. - VNS