Ninh Thuận: Creating growth momentum for 2024

VIETNAM, January 6 - NINH THUẬN — To create growth momentum for socio-economic development in 2024, Ninh Thuận Province has identified its main tasks and solutions to spur a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 11-12 per cent.

According to Ninh Thuận Province's People's Committee, the province strives for a GRDP growth rate of 11-12 per cent, and average income per capita of about VNĐ101 million (US$4,300). The economic structure of agriculture - forestry - fishery accounts for 25-26 per cent; industry - construction accounts for 41-42 per cent; and services 32-33 per cent.

The province strives for local budget revenue to reach about VNĐ4 trillion, and total social investment capital of about VNĐ22.9 trillion.

The proportion of total factor productivity (TFP) contribution to GRDP is 39-40 per cent. The contribution of the marine economy to GRDP is 42 per cent. Labor productivity is about 8-9 per cent and the proportion of digital economy contributing to GRDP is 12 per cent.

Ninh Thuận Province strives to reduce the poverty rate by 1.5-2 per cent, with Bác Ái District alone reducing it by at least 4 per cent. There are two or three communes meeting new rural standards, and three to four communes meeting advanced new rural standards.

The rate of high schools meeting national standards targeted at 64-65 per cent.

The province will provide vocational training to more than 9,500 people. The rate of trained workers will reach 67-68 per cent and 98.5 per cent of communes will meet national health criteria.

Regarding the environment, the province strives for a forest coverage rate of 48.14 per cent, with 99.7 per cent of rural households provided with clean hygienic water and 100 per cent of households using clean water meeting Ministry of Health standards. All operating industrial clusters will have centralised wastewater treatment systems that meet standards.

Trần Quốc Nam, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province has mobilised capital from various sources to invest in coastal areas. With precise investment mechanisms and policies, it managed to attract strategic investors.

The province will continue to mobilise resources for investment to improve infrastructure in coastal areas and areas zoned for developing key tourism, energy and coastal urban area projects, he said.

The province will also focus on developing six key sectors, giving priority to promoting growth such as promoting investment, especially public investment; energy; tourism; manufacturing and processing industry; high-tech agriculture; and urban economy.

The province will strive to increase the added value of the entire agriculture - forestry - fishery sector by 4-5 per cent, the industry sector by 17-18 per cent, the construction sector by 23-24 per cent, and the service and tourism sectors by 9-10 per cent.

In addition to focusing on economic development, the province will also pay attention to comprehensive and synchronous development of the fields of culture, society, education and health, including ensuring social security, sustainable poverty reduction, and improving the material and spiritual lives of the people.

The provincial People's Committee will strictly manage and effectively use land and resources, protect the environment, proactively prevent and combat natural disasters, and respond to climate change, Nam said.

The urbanisation rate is aimed at around 55-56 per cent. Poverty rates would be kept well below 2 per cent.

Ninh Thuận has set out to bolster its transportation networks to cater to the specific demands of each urban area across the province.

A key part of this plan involves the development of Ninh Thuận's seaport system, including the Cà Ná and Ninh Chữ port zones, which serve as comprehensive national ports. These ports play a regional hub role, handling general cargo, containers and liquefied gas.

Ninh Thuận aims to become an exceptionally attractive destination with high regional and national competitiveness.

Ninh Thuận is also dedicated to preserving and honouring its rich and diverse cultural heritage, while simultaneously raising living standards and quality of life for its residents.

Robust national defence and security measures will be implemented to ensure the province's long-term stability.

In 2023, the provincial People's Committee issued an implementation plan to promote growth. Thanks to that, the total production value of industries in the province reached VNĐ52.7 trillion, an increase of 10.46 per cent compared to 2022.

GRDP in 2023 reached VNĐ25.7 trillion, an increase of 9.4 per cent compared to 2022, ranking the province ninth nationwide and second among provinces in the north central and central coast regions. The poverty rate decreased to 1.72 per cent. — VNS