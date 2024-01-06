Electricity supply plan in 2024 dry season approved

VIETNAM, January 6 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved the plan for electricity supply during dry season which runs from April to July 2024.

The ministry asked the Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) to keep a close watch on the hydrological situation of hydroelectric reservoirs to have an appropriate operational plan.

Before March 15, 2024, EVN is responsible for updating and reporting to the ministry on electricity assurance plan for the national power system, including fuel supply for thermal power plants, especially those in the northern region during the peak dry season months of 2024 with scenarios to respond to problems and difficulties which might arise together with backup plans in case incidents occur.

EVN must make public the electricity supply plan for the dry season, including information about the electricity mobilisation and import.

It is estimated that more than 109 billion kWh is needed for this year’s dry season.

Checks must be carried out carefully to prevent incidents to generators and ensure uninterrupted operation.

The ministry also asked priority to ensuring enough coal and gas for electricity generation in the dry season months.

Accordingly, the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group must be in charge of asking the Việt Nam Gas Corporation to coordinate with thermal power plants and give priority to supply gas for electricity production.

Effort must be sped up to put Thái Bình thermal power plant No. 2 into commercial operation to ensure readiness and reliable operation during the peak months of the 2024 dry seasons and the full year.

Việt Nam National Coal – Mineral Industries Group, Đông Bắc Corporation and other coal suppliers must coordinate with coal-fired power plants to develop detailed coal supply plan for the dry season.

On December 25, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed an official dispatch calling for drastic efforts to ensure an adequate supply of power in 2024 and the following years.

“No electricity shortages are allowed to happen and affect production, business and people’s lives,” he stressed.

In late May and early June 2023, the northern region faced power outages, which significantly affected production and business and undermined investors’ confidence. — VNS