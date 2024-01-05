Saskatchewan's Record Job Growth Continues in December

CANADA, January 5 - Released on January 5, 2024

22,100 Jobs Added Year-Over-Year, with Unemployment Rate at Five Per Cent

Statistic Canada's Labour Force Survey shows employment in Saskatchewan reached a record 600,200 in December 2023, adding 22,100 full time jobs year-over-year, ranking second among provinces in terms of percentage change at 3.8 per cent. Saskatchewan ends the year with a seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 5 per cent, below the national average of 5.8 per cent.

"Saskatchewan is seeing remarkable job growth numbers with records broken month after month," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. " This means more opportunity for Saskatchewan's people and a higher quality of life for our population. This growth doesn't just happen. This is the result of the government and employers working closely together to create the conditions for success. That is why the province is making strategic investments in growing our economy, including attracting investments worldwide through targeted initiatives, such as participating in COP 28 and the recent mission to Singapore and the Philippines, leading to a better quality of life for Saskatchewan people."

Saskatchewan saw both an all-time historical population (aged 15 and over) high of 935,700, and an all-time historical off-reserve Indigenous population (aged 15 and over) high of 112,100.

The province also saw record highs for the month of December, including:

Saskatchewan Full-Time Employment: 494,200.

Saskatchewan Male Employment: 322,400.

Saskatchewan Female Employment: 277,800.

Off-reserve Indigenous Employment: 64,300.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw major year-over-year growth in December. Compared to December 2022, Regina's employment was up 11,300, an increase of 8.1 per cent, and Saskatoon's employment was up 11,500, an increase of 6.1 per cent.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment was up 3,500, an increase of 5.8 per cent and Indigenous youth employment was up 5,000, an increase of 52.1 per cent, marking the third consecutive month of year-over-year increases for both.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for professional, scientific, and technical services, up 9,700, an increase of 33.4 per cent; educational services, up 5,500, an increase of 10.7 per cent; and wholesale and retail trade, up 3,500, an increase of 3.6 per cent.

In addition to today's Labour Force Survey figures, Saskatchewan also leads the nation's other economic indicators. The value of building permits rose 45.6 per cent in October 2023 compared to October 2022 (seasonally adjusted), and urban housing starts in Saskatchewan were up 108.2 per cent in November 2023, when compared to November 2022 (unadjusted). Saskatchewan ranked second among provinces in both these areas.

