HDOA NEWS RELEASE – COMPOST REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR24-01

Jan. 5, 2024

COMPOST REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) Plant Industry Division is accepting applications for the Compost Reimbursement Program for Fiscal Year 2024, which may reimburse agricultural producers for the cost of purchasing compost, including transportation costs.

Act 164 was passed by the state Legislature during the 2023 legislative session and Governor Josh Green, M.D., released funds totaling $450,000 in September 2023. Farming operations may apply for reimbursement of up to 50% of the cost of compost purchased between July 1, 2023 and May 1, 2024. Reimbursements under this program are not to exceed $50,000 per qualified purchaser and will be processed as funds remain available.

“Compost is an essential and high-cost necessity for many agricultural operations,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “The department is pleased to be able to administer this reimbursement program in support of Hawai‘i’s farmers, ranchers and growers.”

Under the reimbursement program, compost must be purchased from a certified processor, retailer or wholesaler licensed to do business in Hawai‘i. In addition, certified Hawai‘i processors are limited to those companies regulated under the Hawai‘i. Department of Health’s Solid Waste Management Program.

Qualified agricultural operations include: commercial agriculture, aquacultural facilities, livestock, poultry, apiary and landscaping activities. Applicants must also provide a W-9 tax form, a sample invoice from the applicant’s business and proof of compliance with federal, state and county tax and business regulations. The deadline to submit invoices is May 1, 2024.

For more information and to download the application forms, go to:

https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/compost-reimbursement2024/

