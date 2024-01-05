January 5, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Multistate Coalition Supporting Parents’ Rights in Maryland Case

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Joins Multistate Coalition Supporting Parents’ Rights in Maryland Case

RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court supporting parents’ rights and opposing the Montgomery County, Md. Board of Education’s inclusion of a Parental Preclusion Policy in its “Guidelines for Student Gender Identity.”

The 17-state coalition led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey opposes the decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit which ruled that a group of Montgomery County parents do not have standing to challenge the school board’s policy on gender guidelines. The guidelines allow students to be called by their preferred name and pronoun and use the restroom of their choice and prohibit schools from notifying parents without the student’s consent.

“No parent wakes up and wants to co-parent with the government. Radical school boards across the country have tried to get in-between the important conversations of a parent and their child - and enough is enough,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The coalition wrote in the brief that “‘…the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by the Court’ [is] the right of parents to direct the care and custody of their children.”

The brief went on to explain, “Parents must have the right to ask for the courts’ help in securing the fundamental right to know what schools are doing with our kids.”

Read the brief HERE.

###