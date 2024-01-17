From Heartbreak to Healing: A Roadmap to Resilience

A provocative call to action. It is time to arm yourself with knowledge and safeguard your finances and your family’s future!

UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Acclaimed 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐫 is proud to announce the release of her latest book, “𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐒: 𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞,” and her new radio show/podcast, “𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧.” Wagner invites you to join her “𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞” on 𝐖𝟒𝐂𝐘 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 for conversations about difficult life issues she personally experienced and shared in her award-winning memoir/self-help book, “𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧 – 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐬.”

“𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧 – 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐬” is a masterpiece that transcends genre. It is not only a compelling memoir that resonates emotionally, intellectually, spiritually, and financially on multiple levels, but it also offers provocative discussions about and self-help tips for dealing with critical life issues, such as loss and grief, love and attraction, and differences in the way men and women think. It also challenges readers to heal and move forward, remembering the past is not a destination but part of a journey.

Wagner wrote her second book, “𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐒: 𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞,” to empower readers to safeguard their financial futures by educating themselves and their families about the tricks criminals use to steal money from unsuspecting people. In today’s world, it is becoming more and more difficult to discern the fake from the real, and it is no longer a question of IF you will be scammed, but WHEN and HOW! This book is your ultimate weapon against becoming a scammer’s victim. A copy of this book needs to be in every household, and everyone is at risk!

Wagner’s live radio show will air every 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟏𝟐:𝟎𝟎 – 𝟏𝟐:𝟓𝟎 𝐩𝐦. It may be accessed at www.w4cy.com from any computer, mobile device, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or the W4CY Radio App, which can be downloaded from the website. To listen by phone and/or participate in the conversation, please call 𝟓𝟔𝟏-𝟔𝟐𝟑-𝟗𝟒𝟐𝟗 during the live show. Also, each show will be taped and distributed to over 100 podcast outlets, including Apple, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Google, and more.

__________________________________________________________________

“𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧 Third Edition: Surviving Grief, Internet Dating and Romance Scams!” by 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐫

𝐈𝐒𝐁𝐍: 13-979-8397645911 (HC); 𝐈𝐒𝐁𝐍: 13-979839640152 (PB); BOBY3BM4YK (e-book) Available at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BY3BM4YK

“𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐒: 𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞” by 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐫

𝐈𝐒𝐁𝐍: B0C7JFWYRX (HC); B0C7JL7JL2 (PB); B0C7JDKF7M (E). Available at https://www.amazon.com/Scams-Resource-Guide-Through-All-ebook/dp/B0C7JDKF7M/

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫:

𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐫 holds a master’s degree in elementary education from Michigan State University and a bachelor’s degree from Oakland University, Rochester, MI. She is a member of its Charter Class. In 1987, she earned a Bachelor of Music degree also from OU. Wagner was recently honored as an inductee into the distinguished Marquis Who’s Who in America 2023-2024 Edition for her outstanding achievements as an educator, church musician, business owner, public speaker, and award-winning author. She is also listed in the 1990-1991 Edition of the Marquis Who’s Who in the Midwest.

Wagner’s 23-year public school teaching career began and ended at Oxford School District, Oxford, MI, although she taught eleven years in the Rochester Community School District in the interim. She continues a sixty-year career as organist/pianist/choir director for various churches in Michigan and Tennessee at the United Methodist Church in Burr Oak, Michigan.

Since 2018, Wagner has become an acclaimed author, public speaker, and popular podcast host, educating about romance scams and pig-butchering. “Stop Feeding the animals! [criminals!]” she cries! Learn “How to Spot a Scammer Before Losing Your Shirt!” Be sure to check out her websites and YouTube Channel at youtube.com/@ShelbyWagner and her W4YC Radio Live Show: “𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧” on 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟐:𝟎𝟎-𝟏𝟐:𝟓𝟎 𝐩𝐦 𝐄𝐒𝐓.

General Inquiries, Interview Requests, Guest Appearances, etc. https://shelbywagnerauthor.com. E-Mail: shelbywagnerauthor@gmail.com, or via W4CY radio.

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲: