California Deploys New CHP Officers Across State

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today welcomed 95 new officers to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The newest members of the CHP were sworn in today by CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento as the first graduating class of the year. The new officers will be deployed to communities across California.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “With courage and compassion, these new officers embody the spirit of California. Their service will make our towns, cities, and communities safer.”

“During the past six months in the Academy, these men and women forged a foundation of dedication, discipline, and duty,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Congratulations to the newest members of our CHP family. They are not just officers – they are leaders who have chosen to serve and protect the communities that depend on them.”

CHP is the largest state police agency in the country with over 6,600 sworn officers assigned across California. The 95 officers sworn in today are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.

California is taking nation-leading action to strengthen public safety through increased funding, justice reforms, and innovation. Governor Newsom bolstered support for victims and survivors of crime, invested in officer health and well-being, signed legislation to build trust between communities and law enforcement, and announced record-level funding to bolster public safety and crack down on organized crime, including through the Real Public Safety plan. In 2022, the administration launched “the CHP 1,000” campaign to recruit a diverse array of prospective applicants to serve California and advance public safety.

