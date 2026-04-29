On Denim Day, Governor Newsom highlights actions to support sexual assault survivors

Under the Newsom administration, California has taken proactive steps to address gaps in survivor support, including expanding access to victim services, advancing prevention efforts, and improving systems to better respond to sexual violence.

In 2025, First Partner Siebel Newsom led a Working Group on Support for Survivors of Sexual Assault to develop a comprehensive roadmap to improve California’s response and resources for survivors of sexual assault. The report, created in partnership with public health experts, judicial leaders, advocates, and law enforcement, recommends implementing consent-based education and a variety of trauma-informed practices to support survivors and coordination of services statewide, so healing and support are available for all victims no matter where they live.

Though there is much work left to do, the following laws were signed by Governor Newsom, in partnership with the Legislature — reflecting a continued focus on ensuring survivors are supported at every stage, from crisis response to long-term recovery:

Legislative actions that have supported survivors with key resources:

AB 933 (Aguiar-Curry, 2023) protects survivors of sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination from retaliatory and baseless defamation lawsuits filed by perpetrators.

AB 1467 (Cervantes, 2022) supports survivors by requiring sexual assault and domestic violence counselors at public colleges to be independent from the Title IX office and prohibits these counselors from releasing the identity of a victim without permission.

AB 1968 (Seyarto, 2022) requires CSU and UC campuses to have uniform and clear informational online guidance for sexual assault survivors, allowing them to navigate options and resources, thereby supporting survivors in public higher educational institutions.

AB 2432 (Gabriel, 2024) established the California Crime Victims Fund in order to provide an ongoing funding source for services like rape crisis centers, counseling, and legal aid, mitigating cuts to federal funding under the Trump administration. It is funded through fines for corporate crimes.

AB 2843 (Petrie-Norris, 2024) mandates health care coverage for survivors of rape and sexual assault. This includes emergency room care and 9 months of follow-up services without cost-sharing.

SB 215 (Leyva, 2021) allows a survivor of sexual assault to track and receive electronic updates privately and securely regarding the status, location, and other information regarding their sexual assault evidence kit in the department’s database.

SB 916 (Leyva, 2022) empowers sexual assault survivors by providing them with critical information following a sexual assault. The law also ensures that survivors receive clear information regarding their rights, including the status of DNA testing of their forensic evidence kits and the ability to access the Department of Justice’s SAFE-T database.

Legislative actions that expand pathways to justice: