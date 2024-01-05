Governor Ron DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment to the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces one judicial appointment to the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Brennan Keeler, of Hobe Sound, to serve as Judge on the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Keeler has served as Legal Counsel for the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association since 2016. Previously, he served as an Assistant County Attorney for the Martin County Attorney’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Boston College and his juris doctor from Florida State University. Keeler fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Belanger.

