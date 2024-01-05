MDC virtual program to focus on attracting birds to backyards

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Bird-feeding is a popular hobby that can be enjoyed by all ages, but the first key to bird feeding enjoyment is to be able to attract birds to your backyard.

People can get tips on attracting birds to feeders in your yard at this time of year at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Attracting Winter Birds.” This program will be Jan. 16 from 11 a.m.-noon and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin.

At the Jan. 16 program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will provide tips on how you can increase bird viewing pleasure by providing the types of feeders and food that can attract a variety of species to a backyard. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197188

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.