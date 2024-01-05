Webinar: Culturally Responsive Practices in Special Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education and its partners at Maine Access to Inclusive Education Resources (MAIER) invite you to join Penn State University’s Dr. Jonte’ C. Taylor (JT), for a webinar on Culturally Responsive Practices in Special Education. This LIVE session will provide well-structured content on different pedagogies and how teaching and learning can be conducted by developing strategies that promote environmental characteristics and principles for students with disabilities in inclusive settings.

Participants will learn the importance of developing cultural practices in special education and how to provide intensive support for students regardless of dis/ability. The session will help the participant to develop action points and strategies necessary for incorporating cultural practices into the teaching and learning process.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, January 23rd from 4:00 – 5:00 pm via Zoom (a link will be provided to you once you register)

Register here NOTE: This webinar will NOT be recorded, you need to attend to see the webinar.

Dr. Jonte’ C. Taylor (JT) is an Associate Professor of Special Education in the Department of Educational Psychology, Counseling, and Special Education in the College of Education at Penn State University. He taught for approximately 10 years with various populations from PreK to Adults in settings ranging from inclusive classrooms to residential treatment facilities. His research interests include science education for students with disabilities, evaluating innovative classroom practices, and bullying issues for students with Autism, Learning Disabilities, and Emotional/Behavioral Disorders. His most recent publication Mixtape Volume 1: Culturally Sustaining Practices Within MTSS Featuring the Everlasting Mission of Student Engagement was published this year.

NOTE: There are additional learning options regarding this topic from MAIER. MAIER has 5 hours of free, online/asynchronous learning modules from Dr. Taylor HERE. You can take these online learning modules before or after the webinar. You can get UMaine contact hours for these online learning modules once you complete the modules and an evaluation.

For additional information contact Sarah Howorth at sarah.howorth@maine.edu