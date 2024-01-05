UPDATE TO THE PERRY HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

January 5, 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa – On January 5, 2024, the Iowa State Medical Examiner performed the autopsies on the two decedents from the Perry High School active shooter event.

The deceased Perry Middle School student has been identified as eleven-year-old Ahmir Jolliff. Ahmir’s cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, 3 in total, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The deceased shooter was confirmed to be seventeen-year-old Dylan Butler. Butler’s cause of death was determined to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

A total of seven other individuals received wounds or injuries of varying degree during the shooting event, an increase of two from prior reports. Three of the victims are school staff members and four are students. Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger has been identified as having suffered multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition. The investigation thus far confirms Principal Marburger acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students. At this time, Principal Marburger and two students remain hospitalized. The remaining have been treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators have seized large volumes of digital and social media evidence that will take time to review. Background investigations, as well as eyewitness accounts and victim interviews, are continuing. Once the investigation is complete, the DCI’s investigative report will be turned over to the Dallas County Attorney’s Office to determine what additional course of action, if any, should be undertaken.

No further information will be released at this time.