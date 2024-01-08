Rellevate, Inc. Strengthens Sales Team with Three New Business Development Partners
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment and disbursements services announces the addition of three new professionals to its Sales Team.
With a commitment to revolutionizing digital banking, payments, and disbursements, Rellevate welcomes Annie Eser, Chris Pereira, and Shana Spak as Business Development Partners.
Annie Eser joins the team with over two decades of unparalleled experience as a business development and sales executive. Her expansive career spans diverse industries, including financial services, law, healthcare, food service, education, technology, and more. Eser’s comprehensive expertise across multiple sectors promises a unique perspective to drive strategic growth and development within Rellevate.
Chris Pereira brings a wealth of expertise as a seasoned sales professional, having excelled in collaborating with C-level executives while holding top-tier sales management and leadership roles. His extensive experience in business operations and sales performance amplifies Rellevate's capabilities in establishing impactful relationships and driving revenue growth.
Shana Spak’s proven selling skills and track record in cultivating enduring partnerships make her a valuable addition to the Rellevate team. Her dedication to fostering long-term relationships aligns seamlessly with Rellevate’s commitment to providing cutting-edge financial services.
"Rellevate, Inc. is thrilled to welcome Annie Eser, Chris Pereira, and Shana Spak to our Sales Team," said Greg Schneider, Rellevate Co-Founder and CIO. "Their collective expertise and industry insights will undoubtedly elevate our ability to deliver innovative financial solutions and reinforce our commitment to empowering consumers through accessible and leading-edge digital banking and payment services."
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com
Michele Sullender
