Shlesinger & deVilleneuve Stands with Medford in the Wake of the Asante Rogue Hospital Incident
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent alarming developments at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center have profoundly impacted the Southern Oregon community. Shlesinger & deVilleneuve, a law firm deeply invested in the community's welfare, is actively addressing this crisis with commitment and empathy.
Recent reports from local news outlets, including KOBI-TV and NBC5 have uncovered allegations involving a nurse at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. The accused is suspected of diverting fentanyl and substituting it with tap water, an act that may have led to severe infections, notably pseudomonas, in the Intensive Care Unit. This situation is believed to have resulted in multiple patient deaths and other serious harm.
While the Medford Police are actively investigating these wrongful death allegations, the details that have emerged so far are deeply concerning. The potential misuse of medications and the subsequent health implications for patients, including the stories of Barry Samsten and combat veteran Samuel Allison, are harrowing and demand a thorough and transparent investigation.
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, a place where the community places its trust for health and care, is now under scrutiny. These serious allegations now overshadow the hospital's previous acknowledgments of efforts to address hospital-acquired infections. The community rightly seeks answers and assurances that their health and safety are paramount.
Shlesinger & deVilleneuve hold institutions accountable and seek justice for those affected by negligence and malpractice. The firm's history of legal action against Asante demonstrates its commitment to and effectiveness in advocating for the community. Currently, the firm represents victims of this alleged negligence and is investigating the matter.
We urge anyone with information regarding this situation to come forward. Your voice is crucial in ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the events and fostering a safer healthcare environment.
The firm encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward. Community input is vital to gain a complete understanding of the situation and to promote a safer healthcare environment.
In these challenging times, Shlesinger & deVilleneuve send the community a message of solidarity and action. The firm is resolute in its mission to uncover the truth, support the affected families, and advocate for changes to prevent future tragedies.
For ongoing updates and information about the Asante case, the public is encouraged to visit the dedicated page at https://letusfightforyou.com/asante-case/.
Shlesinger & deVilleneuve is committed to a community where healthcare trust is unbroken, and every individual's well-being is a top priority.
Contact:
Shlesinger & deVilleneuve, Attorneys P.C.
David deVilleneuve
541-779-7955
408 S. Oakdale
Medford, OR. 97501
https://letusfightforyou.com/medford
David deVillenueve
