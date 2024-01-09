Orchestry Software Unveils Intelligent Recommendations Engine LIVE on January 24th
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft 365 administrators are tired of grappling with the challenges of managing, governing, and securing their environments. Orchestry Software Inc has created the solution with their new Recommendations engine. Recommendations removes the guesswork and provides admins with insights into exactly what is needed to be done in their M365 environment, how and when, and without unnecessary charts and graphs. On January 24th, 2024, they will unveil this groundbreaking functionality during a live Microsoft Teams Webinar.
The Solution Has Arrived
Launching soon as an integral part of the Orchestry platform, and the first module in the new data-driven Signals experience, the Recommendations engine is designed to become the nexus for suggested actions and recommendations for your Microsoft 365 environment. It offers immediate insights into the health of the M365 environment with a particular focus on management, governance, adoption, and security.
While other tools provide tables and graphs for admins to decipher, Orchestry Recommendations is a unified solution that eliminates guesswork. By comprehensively analyzing historical data it provides predictive insight and instructions on what needs to be done, how to do it, and when to take action, all laid out in a step-by-step format. This approach allows Admins to bypass irrelevant noise thanks to adaptive triggers, that leverage both practical expertise and artificial intelligence, providing a tailored experience for each unique environment.
Why Attend?
Get an in-depth look at this revolutionary functionality and discover how to master M365 management without drowning in data.
Attendees will get a sneak peek and hands-on experience with the new functionality and can access a FREE 28-day trial of the platform
Speakers:
Michal Pisarek, CEO & Janitor, Orchestry
Michal Pisarek, a seven-time Microsoft MVP and former Co-Founder of Dynamic Owl Consulting and BONZAI Intranet, brings a wealth of product, leadership, and user experience expertise to Orchestry. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies to maximize efficiency in their Office 365 Investments.
David Francoeur, Product Delivery, Orchestry
David Francoeur, a seasoned speaker, author, and consultant, brings a diversified perspective to solving Digital Workplace challenges. With a cross-industry approach, he guides products from conception to launch, delivering technologically successful outcomes valued by businesses.
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to transform your Microsoft 365 management and navigate the complexities with ease. Register now for the webinar on January 24th, 2024 to equip yourself with the tools needed to enhance the organization's productivity and security.
About Orchestry
Orchestry simplifies work in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption, and standardization platform. Developed by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organizations decide "what to use when" in Microsoft 365, increasing technology adoption, empowering governance, and simplifying provisioning.
