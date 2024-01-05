Press Releases

01/05/2024

CT DoAg Releases Agricultural Enhancement Grant

Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) Announces Release of Agricultural Enhancement Grant to Address Gaps in State’s Agricultural Industry

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the 2024 Agricultural Enhancement Grant Program (previously known as the Farm Viability Grant) is now available for eligible Connecticut municipalities, groups of municipalities, regional councils of governments, and/or agricultural non-profit organizations for projects that directly impact or foster agricultural viability. Applications are due February 16, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.

“The name change of this program reflects that we are continuing to revise our programs to better serve the interests and needs for the future of agriculture in our state, said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We encourage interested organizations to apply to this program to support innovative and collective projects to increase youth engagement; the diversity of agriculture, both by who is growing and where they are growing; improving food system access; and improving farmland access. These projects will meet the needs of this ever-changing industry.”

Along with the name change, the Agricultural Enhancement Grant has added a new Question of Focus to offer increased flexibility for potential projects that don’t fit within an existing priority areas. Applicants will choose a category and submit a project proposal corresponding to specific problems, interests, or needs in the state’s agricultural industry. The maximum award for addressing a question of focus is $49,999, with a 40% match.

Enhancing Youth Agricultural Education: Projects that focus on delivering quality agricultural education, encourage hands-on skill development, or expand the program’s available offerings through infrastructure improvements to schools, 4-H camps, or fair association facilities, or the purchase of specialized agricultural equipment. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Agriculture: Projects which directly respond to or support the agency with responding to one of the recommendations identified in the DEI Working Group Report, or another identified area of need by your population of focus. Urban Agriculture: Projects that focus on establishing or expanding support and resources for urban agriculture. Food Supply Chain: Projects that would strengthen the local food supply chain by increasing production of CT Grown farm products, proposing/developing plans for meat processing facilities, or expanding marketing efforts to increase the purchase and sale of CT Grown farm products. Farmland Accessibility: Projects that address land accessibility or pilot an effort to inventory, survey, and/or prepare vacant farmland for agricultural production and improve accessibility for new farmers, current producers looking to expand, or support succession strategies for farmers exiting agriculture. NEW! Applicant Identified Question of Focus: Propose a creative, innovative project to support the viability of local farms and/or the agricultural industry.

Each of the Questions of Focus will have accept Micro Grants with up to $5,000 for eligible projects, with a 25% cash match or in-kind contributions. In addition, applications will be accepted for two Micro Grant categories listed below, and are not required to correspond with a Question of Focus listed above. Municipal Farm Map Projects. Maximum award $5,000. Certified Farmers’ Market Promotion and Outreach. Maximum award $5,000.

Grant guidelines and forms can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/grants under Agricultural Enhancement Grant. Additional details on match requirements and eligible expenses can be found in the guidance. All applications must be submitted electronically via the “Apply” tab on the Agricultural Enhancement Grant webpage.

A virtual workshop to assist interested applicants in learning about the structure of the grant and application process will occur on January 26, at 10:00 a.m. via Webex. Click here to register for the webinar. Virtual office hours will also be available for interested applicants to drop in and ask questions about the grant program and questions specific to their application. These will be held on January 17 and February 7 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Click here to register for the virtual office hours.

Questions regarding the Agricultural Enhancement Grant can be directed to Alison Grabarz at Alison.Grabarz@ct.gov.

The Agricultural Enhancement Grant is a matching grant program for Connecticut municipalities, groups of municipalities, regional councils of governments and agricultural non-profit organizations for projects that directly impact and/or foster agricultural viability. Funding for the Agricultural Enhancement Grant is provided through the State of Connecticut Agricultural Viability Grant Program, established in 2005 through Public Act 05-228, An Act Concerning Farmland Preservation, Land Protection, Affordable Housing, and Historic Preservation.