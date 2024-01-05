Submit Release
NaXum's Innovative Platform Enhancements: A Collaborative Effort

NaXum, a trailblazer in digital solutions, has recently undergone significant platform enhancements.

NaXum, a trailblazer in digital solutions, has recently undergone significant platform enhancements led by a collaborative effort of talented designers and engineers. These innovations aim to elevate user experience and streamline functionalities across various platform sections.

Stephen Tabios, a UX Designer, thoroughly redesigned the Member Money Dashboard, effectively revamping its layout and functionality.

Joe Biñas, also a UX Designer, reworked the Autoship Report within the Member Money section, enhancing its design and usability.
Additionally, Stephen Tabios revamped the Enrollment & Placement Tree reports, improving visual appeal and navigational ease.

Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, integrated the Affiliate Tracking Code from OpenCart into the Virtual Office's Shopping Cart, enabling seamless user identification and login using Single Sign-On.

Michael Uche, another Core Tech Engineer, successfully integrated backend APIs, ensuring the operational functionality of the Money Admin's Upline Report, coupled with a design overhaul for enhanced user experience.

Lastly, Abdullah Hamdy, a Core Tech Engineer, expanded the functionality of the Members' Contacts page by adding dropdown filters for Deal Stage and Referral Agent, improving data sorting and access, specifically in the Admin's Virtual Office.

These collective efforts underscore NaXum's commitment to user-centric enhancements, fostering a more efficient and user-friendly platform experience for administrators and members.

