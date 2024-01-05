Herbal medicinal product: Sideritis herbaArray,Array,Array,Array, F: Assessment finalised

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these ironwort medicines for cough and mild stomach and gut discomfort are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines for these indications is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC noted the lack of clinical studies with ironwort but took into account the well documented use of ironwort for the above uses. The HMPC also considered laboratory studies which suggest that the plant has an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial action as well as an effect in protecting the stomach and reducing contractions of gut muscles.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.