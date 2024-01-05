Brexit-related guidance for companies

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission have been providing guidance to help pharmaceutical companies prepare for the consequences of Brexit since 2017. This includes companies responsible for human medicines and for veterinary medicines, both centrally and nationally authorised.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.