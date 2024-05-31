Submit Release
Q&A clinic on Product Management Service (PMS) Product User Interface - 20 June 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 20 June 2024, 15:30 (CEST) to 20 June 2024, 16:00 (CEST)

Following the go-live of Product Management Service (PMS) Product User Interface on 31 May 2024, the PMS team is available to answer your questions on PUI use during weekly 30-minute sessions.

