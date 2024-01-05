West Virginia Department of Health Facilities Releases Statement in Response to Equipment Malfunction at Hopemont Hospital

​The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF) experienced an equipment malfunction on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Hopemont Hospital, a long-term care facility in Terra Alta. A thermostat on a water tank servicing one residential unit failed resulting in unsafe water temperatures. Subsequently, one resident of the facility was treated for burns.

Hopemont Hospital immediately reported the incident to the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, Adult Protective Services, and law enforcement. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the incident. Additionally, DHF is conducting an internal investigation. The hospital also immediately removed two contract staff from the schedule pending an investigation.

“The safety of patients at our West Virginia hospitals is of the utmost importance and we take incidents such as these very seriously. Please be assured all patients are being cared for and we are committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement and all of the investigating agencies as this investigation continues,” said DHF Cabinet Secretary Michael J. Caruso.

DHF staff who oversee physical plants and grounds for the hospital are assessing the equipment malfunction. As a precautionary measure, patients are being taken to other units for bathing purposes while staff repair the issue. This is an isolated incident and no other patients are at risk.