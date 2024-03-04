Winners of the Meytier Equitable Hiring Awards
Meytier is delighted to announce the companies that have been recognized with a Meytier Equitable Hiring Award for 2023.
The Meytier Equitable Hiring Awards were launched in October 2023 to recognize companies prioritizing inclusive hiring practices. There are three award levels - Gold, Silver and Bronze. Meytier is committed to creating a future where every applicant feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential.
“We founded Meytier with the mission to help companies create an equitable, sustainable way to hire great talent. This award recognizes companies that are on the right path to implementing an equitable process.” said Rena Nigam, CEO and Founder of Meytier.
The Meytier Equitable Hiring Awards recognize companies who are inclusive hiring trailblazers in their respective industries. Our mission with these awards is to allow companies to demonstrate their commitment to equitable hiring practices and building a diverse and inclusive workforce.
The awards are granted based on a standardized assessment process looking at the commitment, measurement and implementation of equitable hiring best practices . Learn more about the Methodology of the Awards.
For the first edition of the Meytier Equitable Hiring Awards, we are delighted to present (17) seventeen companies from varying industries with an award.
(11) eleven companies awarded with the GOLD AWARD, including:
- Lovesac
- RWS
- Radical Partners
- Elastic Path
- Stop & Shop
- Mphasis
(4) four companies awarded the SILVER AWARD, including:
- Hub Recruiting
- Socotra
(2) two companies awarded the BRONZE AWARD, including:
- Discovery Partners Institute (DPI)
Companies can apply for the Meytier Equitable Hiring Awards on a rolling basis. Apply here: meytier.com/equitable-hiring-awards
About Meytier
Founded in 2019, Meytier is an AI-enabled talent intelligence platform that helps companies hire great talent. Meytier works with leading organizations across North America, UK, and India to help them access untapped talent pools and hire more equitably through a:
(1) Subscription-based hiring model to source talent for mid-senior jobs
(2) White-labeled SaaS based Talent Research & Intelligence Platform (TRIP) to view job description analytics, create standard evaluation criteria, evaluate candidates, and collect metrics on their hiring process.
For more information visit: https://meytier.com/aboutus
About the Meytier Talent Research & Intelligence Platform (TRIP)
- Addresses equitable hiring through all steps of the process: sourcing, job descriptions, screening, matching, and end to end experience for stakeholder and candidates.
- Provides rich analytics around job descriptions, talent pool, talent brand, and hiring strategies. We help companies find candidates that they may have “missed” through traditional channels and screening technology and reimagine hiring managers’ view of talent to help them hire candidates to potential.
- Helps improve end to end experience, time-to-hire, and hiring outcomes while reducing significant spend across internal efforts and external agencies through our subscription model.
General Enquiries: malaika@meytier.com
