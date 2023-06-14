Stela Lupushor Joins Meytier’s Strategic Advisory Board
Meytier welcomes Stela Lupushor to the company's Strategic Advisory Board to support the next stage of growth.
Meytier, an AI-enabled, smart hiring and talent intelligence platform that enables companies to hire equitably using unbiased intelligence, is excited to announce that Stela Lupushor has joined Meytier's Strategic Advisory Board.
— Stela Lupushor
Stela is an accomplished author and HR leader who has transformed the workplace practices at the intersection of technology and analytics at Fidelity Investments, TIAA, IBM, Price Waterhouse and PwC Consulting and their clients.
"We are delighted to have Stela join the Meytier Advisory Board! She is an innovative thinker with an inspiring vision to humanize the workplace” said Rena Nigam, Founder & CEO, Meytier. “Getting her perspective as a leader in the Human Resources field and her experience in product innovation, will be an invaluable addition to the Meytier Advisory Board and will support Meytier’s mission to widen the gate by identifying untapped pools of talent and advance diversity in the workplace through our AI and analytics based platform.”
"Meytier’s technology led approach for equitable hiring and advancing diversity in the workplace is much needed especially where technology is often at the disservice of diverse cohorts" said Stela Lupushor. "I am eager to collaborate with Meytier is this new capacity and support their global team to bring Meytier’s cost-effective and scalable solution to new industries."
About Stela Lupushor
Stela Lupushor is a thought leader, speaker, educator and futurist on a mission to humanize the workplace. She advises startups, venture funds, mature enterprises on the use of design thinking, technology, analytics and future thinking to create inclusive workplaces. She is teaching at NYU the next generation of HR leaders. Previously Stela transformed the workplace practices at the intersection of technology, analytics and HR at Fidelity Investments, TIAA, IBM, Price Waterhouse and PwC Consulting and their clients. She is the co-author of "Humanizing Human Capital: Invest in Your People for Optimal Business Returns” and "Humans At Work: The Art and Practice of Creating the Hybrid Workplace”.
About Meytier
Meytier, founded in 2019, is an AI-enabled, smart hiring and talent intelligence platform that enables companies to hire the right people, for the right job, at the right time, using unbiased intelligence that allows them to do it in an equitable manner. For job seekers, we widen the gate by discovering hidden potential, through unbiased screening and coaching, to level up and advance their careers. For more information visit: https://meytier.com/aboutus
Meytier works with over 55 Financial Services and Tech companies across North America, UK, and India to help them access more diverse, untapped talent pools and hire more equitably through an:
(1) platform as-a-service model to hire through the platform with a special focus on improving diversity in their workforce.
(2) as a SaaS based Talent Research & Intelligence Platform (TRIP) to assess their own hiring pipelines, access job description analytics, and / or internal mobility use cases.
About the Meytier Talent Research & Intelligence Platform (TRIP)
Addresses equitable hiring through all steps of the process: sourcing, job specs, screening, matching, and end to end experience for stakeholder and candidates.
Provides rich analytics around job descriptions, talent pool, talent brand, and hiring strategies. We help companies find candidates that they may have “missed” through traditional channels and screening technology and reimagine hiring managers’ view of talent to help them hire candidates to potential.
Supports both sides of the equation by helping people, women and diverse cohorts in particular, position their skills, accomplishments, resumes, and experience more effectively.
Helps improve end to end experience, time-to-hire, and hiring outcomes while reducing significant spend across internal efforts and external agencies through our subscription model.
